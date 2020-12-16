World of X Games to Showcase First-Ever Real Mountain Bike Video Competition

Now in its 12th year, the Real Series adds the first-ever Mountain Bike competition to the 2021 lineup with Real Mountain Bike debuting in April on ESPN2. The competition will showcase the sport’s biggest names, reconnecting Mountain Bike with X Games for the first time since 2013.

As many large scale events were being put on hold in early 2020, the Real Series became the backbone of X Games competition, with teams of athletes and filmers creating original content all around the globe. Real Mountain Bike joins that crew in 2021, by inviting six athletes to produce their best 90-second video parts, capturing their own unique style and competing for X Games medals. The invited riders are Cam Zink, Veronique Sandler, Brandon Semenuk, Danny MacAskill, Brage Vestavik and DJ Brandt.

“I grew up completely captivated by the X Games, and it was the ultimate dream to be one of the competitors”, said Guinness World Record holder Cam Zink. “I envied my friends who were competing in snowboarding, FMX, and BMX – and after MTB was included in the Munich X Games, I always knew that Mountain Biking would have to find its way back, but I thought I might be too old… I’m beyond elated to be one of the first 6 MTB athletes to be competing for an X Games Gold in the Real Video Series!”

The six individual Real Mountain Bike athlete segments debut on XGames.com, followed by a one-hour Real Mountain Bike episode on ESPN2 as part of the World of X Games programming. The episode will feature video parts, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews, judge feedback and awarding of the medals. In addition, fans will have a chance to view and vote for their favorite video online. The fan favorite winner will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize.

Additional information on Real Series 2021 competitions will be forthcoming and available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

