X Games Aspen 2021 Returns to Buttermilk Mountain Jan. 29-31

Sport Disciplines for 20th Aspen Event Revealed

Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Kelly Sildaru and Gus Kenworthy Among Invited Athletes

Event Will be Closed to the Public with No Spectators in Attendance

13.5 Hours of Live Competition on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC

ESPN X Games announced today that X Games Aspen 2021 will return to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass for the 20th-consecutive year January 29-31. Nearly 100 of the world’s-best winter athletes will descend upon the biggest stage in action sports, competing in 14 disciplines live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, and presented across the globe through international syndication partners. Fans can also follow @XGames across digital and social media platforms for behind-the-scenes, athlete-curated and complementary content that enhance the X Games Aspen telecasts.

X Games Aspen 2021 will feature Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard competitions in the disciplines of SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air and Men’s Knuckle Huck. The Aspen event will also mark the first world-class North American snowboard and freeski event of the season.

For the full list of invited athletes, please visit XGames.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, X Games Aspen 2021 will be closed to the public and produced with comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place for participants and staff.

New to the event will be a virtual experience, bringing the excitement of X Games Aspen to fans at home. The immersive and interactive environment will allow fans to build custom avatars, where they can explore and discover X Games content, interact with sponsors, play games and enter for a chance to win prizes.

Additional information on X Games Aspen and virtual experience details will be forthcoming and available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

