Alabama Wins the Night at 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

  • Crimson Tide Takes Home Biletnikoff, Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Outland and Doak Walker Awards

The 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN saw Alabama win big, as DeVonta Smith took home the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver and the Maxwell Award for College Player of the Year, Mac Jones won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Alex Leatherwood accepted the Outland Trophy for nation’s most outstanding interior lineman and Najee Harris collected the Doak Walker Award for premier running back. Smith was also recognized Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Additional winners announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards: Tulsa’s Zaven Collins received the Chuck Bednarik Award, Miami’s Jose Borregales accepted the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin, III took home the Ray Guy Award and TCU’s Trevon Moehrig collected the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year

 

 Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Jr.)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (Sr.) Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker

 

 Jose Borregales, Miami (Sr.)
Jake Oldroyd, BYU (So.)
Will Reichard, Alabama (So.)
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year

 

 Jake Camarda, Georgia (Jr.)
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (Sr.)
Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year

 

 Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback

 

 Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
Kyle Trask, Florida (Sr.)
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

 

 Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (Gr.)
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Sr.)
Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (Jr.)
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back

 

 Richie Grant, UCF (Sr.)
Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Jr.)
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back

 

 Travis Etienne, Clemson (Sr.)
Breece Hall, Iowa State (So.)
Najee Harris, Alabama (Sr.)

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda
Scholar-Athlete		 Brady White, Memphis (Sr.)
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Darien Rencher, Clemson (Sr.)
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team Captain: Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.)
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center

 

 Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)
Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.)
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service		 Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)
Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.)
Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati
Jeff Grimes, BYU
Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern
Steve Sarkisian, Alabama
Kane Wommack, Indiana
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Dax Milne, BYU (Jr.)
Grant Morgan, Arkansas (Sr.)
Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (Sr.)

 

The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:

Position Player School Class
WR Devonta Smith Alabama Sr.
WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss Jr.
TE Kyle Pitts Florida Jr.
OL Alex Leatherwood Alabama Sr.
OL Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame Sr.
OL Wyatt Davis Ohio State Jr.
OL Brady Christensen BYU Jr.
C Landon Dickerson Alabama Sr.
QB Mac Jones Alabama Jr.
RB Najee Harris Alabama Sr.
RB Breece Hall Iowa State So.
PK Jose Borregales Miami Sr.
DL Tarron Jackson Coastal Carolina Sr.
DL Daviyon Nixon Iowa Jr.
DL Rashad Weaver Pitt Sr.
DL Patrick Jones II Pitt Sr.
LB Zaven  Collins Tulsa Jr.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame Sr.
LB Joseph Ossai Texas Jr.
DB Brandon Joseph Northwestern Fr.
DB Patrick Surtain II Alabama Jr.
DB Shemar Jean-Charles Appalachian State Senior
DB Talanoa Hufanga University of Southern California Junior
P Pressley Harvin III Georgia Tech Senior
Kick Returner Avery Wiliams Boise State Senior

