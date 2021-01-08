Alabama Wins the Night at 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards
- Crimson Tide Takes Home Biletnikoff, Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Outland and Doak Walker Awards
The 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN saw Alabama win big, as DeVonta Smith took home the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver and the Maxwell Award for College Player of the Year, Mac Jones won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Alex Leatherwood accepted the Outland Trophy for nation’s most outstanding interior lineman and Najee Harris collected the Doak Walker Award for premier running back. Smith was also recognized Walter Camp Player of the Year.
Additional winners announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards: Tulsa’s Zaven Collins received the Chuck Bednarik Award, Miami’s Jose Borregales accepted the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin, III took home the Ray Guy Award and TCU’s Trevon Moehrig collected the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners
|Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
|Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Jr.)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (Sr.) Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Jose Borregales, Miami (Sr.)
Jake Oldroyd, BYU (So.)
Will Reichard, Alabama (So.)
|Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
|Jake Camarda, Georgia (Jr.)
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (Sr.)
Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)
|Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
|Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
Kyle Trask, Florida (Sr.)
|Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (Gr.)
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Sr.)
Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (Jr.)
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|Richie Grant, UCF (Sr.)
Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Jr.)
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
|Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Travis Etienne, Clemson (Sr.)
Breece Hall, Iowa State (So.)
Najee Harris, Alabama (Sr.)
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
|William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda
Scholar-Athlete
|Brady White, Memphis (Sr.)
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Darien Rencher, Clemson (Sr.)
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Team Captain: Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.)
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)
Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.)
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service
|Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)
Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.)
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati
Jeff Grimes, BYU
Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern
Steve Sarkisian, Alabama
Kane Wommack, Indiana
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Dax Milne, BYU (Jr.)
Grant Morgan, Arkansas (Sr.)
Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (Sr.)
The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:
|Position
|Player
|School
|Class
|WR
|Devonta Smith
|Alabama
|Sr.
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|Ole Miss
|Jr.
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Florida
|Jr.
|OL
|Alex Leatherwood
|Alabama
|Sr.
|OL
|Liam Eichenberg
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|OL
|Wyatt Davis
|Ohio State
|Jr.
|OL
|Brady Christensen
|BYU
|Jr.
|C
|Landon Dickerson
|Alabama
|Sr.
|QB
|Mac Jones
|Alabama
|Jr.
|RB
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|Sr.
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|So.
|PK
|Jose Borregales
|Miami
|Sr.
|DL
|Tarron Jackson
|Coastal Carolina
|Sr.
|DL
|Daviyon Nixon
|Iowa
|Jr.
|DL
|Rashad Weaver
|Pitt
|Sr.
|DL
|Patrick Jones II
|Pitt
|Sr.
|LB
|Zaven Collins
|Tulsa
|Jr.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|LB
|Joseph Ossai
|Texas
|Jr.
|DB
|Brandon Joseph
|Northwestern
|Fr.
|DB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|Jr.
|DB
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|Appalachian State
|Senior
|DB
|Talanoa Hufanga
|University of Southern California
|Junior
|P
|Pressley Harvin III
|Georgia Tech
|Senior
|Kick Returner
|Avery Wiliams
|Boise State
|Senior
-30-