Alabama Wins the Night at 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Crimson Tide Takes Home Biletnikoff, Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Outland and Doak Walker Awards

The 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN saw Alabama win big, as DeVonta Smith took home the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver and the Maxwell Award for College Player of the Year, Mac Jones won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Alex Leatherwood accepted the Outland Trophy for nation’s most outstanding interior lineman and Najee Harris collected the Doak Walker Award for premier running back. Smith was also recognized Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Additional winners announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards: Tulsa’s Zaven Collins received the Chuck Bednarik Award, Miami’s Jose Borregales accepted the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin, III took home the Ray Guy Award and TCU’s Trevon Moehrig collected the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

T he Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda

Scholar-Athlete Brady White, Memphis (Sr.) Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational Player or Team Darien Rencher, Clemson (Sr.) The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team Captain: Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.) John Mackey Award

Outstanding Tight End Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)

Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.) Rimington Trophy

Outstanding Center Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)

Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.) Wuerffel Trophy

Community Service Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)

Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)

Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.) Broyles Award

Assistant Coach of the Year Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati

Jeff Grimes, BYU

Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern

Steve Sarkisian, Alabama

Kane Wommack, Indiana Burlsworth Trophy

College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on Dax Milne, BYU (Jr.)

Grant Morgan, Arkansas (Sr.)

Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (Sr.)

The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:

Position Player School Class WR Devonta Smith Alabama Sr. WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss Jr. TE Kyle Pitts Florida Jr. OL Alex Leatherwood Alabama Sr. OL Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame Sr. OL Wyatt Davis Ohio State Jr. OL Brady Christensen BYU Jr. C Landon Dickerson Alabama Sr. QB Mac Jones Alabama Jr. RB Najee Harris Alabama Sr. RB Breece Hall Iowa State So. PK Jose Borregales Miami Sr. DL Tarron Jackson Coastal Carolina Sr. DL Daviyon Nixon Iowa Jr. DL Rashad Weaver Pitt Sr. DL Patrick Jones II Pitt Sr. LB Zaven Collins Tulsa Jr. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame Sr. LB Joseph Ossai Texas Jr. DB Brandon Joseph Northwestern Fr. DB Patrick Surtain II Alabama Jr. DB Shemar Jean-Charles Appalachian State Senior DB Talanoa Hufanga University of Southern California Junior P Pressley Harvin III Georgia Tech Senior Kick Returner Avery Wiliams Boise State Senior

