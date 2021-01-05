Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell Named The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year

Chanticleers Head Coach to be Recognized During 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN

The head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Jamey Chadwell, has been named The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year. Chadwell, the first Sun Belt coach to be honored, will receive the award during the 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

Chadwell just finished his third season with Coastal Carolina, after being named the program’s third head coach in January of 2019. The Chanticleers went 11-1 in 2020 and were undefeated in the regular season, leading to the program’s first ranking in the FBS AP Top 25 Poll.

Chadwell was a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist (2013 and 2015) and three-time Big South Coach of the Year (2013, 2015, 2016) during his time as head coach at Charleston Southern.

