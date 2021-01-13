College GameDay Covered by State Farm Tips Off 2021 Season on Saturday from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. Campus

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm is back! The popular college basketball pregame show hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg returns Saturday, Jan. 16, to cover the top storylines and matchups at 11 a.m. ET for the remainder of the season leading up to Champ Week.

The one-hour GameDay, featuring analysis, interviews and features, will air on ESPN2 this weekend before returning to its usual spot on ESPN, originating this season from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., campus.

“We determined it was best to host the basketball edition of College GameDay from studio this season,” said Drew Gallagher, ESPN coordinating producer. “While we’ll miss being on the road, we’ll continue to cover the headlines and key matchups throughout the season and keep fans engaged and entertained through our virtual crowd, just as we did on football Saturdays throughout the fall.”

Starting this weekend, fans can register for an opportunity to be part of the virtual crowd, created in conjunction with Ross Production Services. Fans will be chosen weekly and those who are selected will be notified in the days leading up to each week’s show. Fans are encouraged to sport their team colors, cheer and make signs as if they were part of the in-person College GameDay experience, as they will be incorporated into the national ESPN telecasts. Registration details will be available on College GameDay social handles.

In place of the half-court shot to close the show, this season basketball fans can show off their skills through the Surprisingly Great Skills Contest Presented by State Farm. Contest hopefuls can submit videos of their most surprising plays, best dunks, and even homemade trick shots at https://www.hoops.statefarm/. Each week, one fan-submitted video will air during the show’s Best Plays segment. Three finalists will be chosen for the final round. One grand prize winner will be awarded $19,000 live during the final broadcast on March 6.

