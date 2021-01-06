ESPN Madden NFL Wild Card Duos presented by USAA Insurance Premieres Thursday

WHAT: EA SPORTS, the NFL and ESPN have teamed up to host the first-ever ESPN Madden NFLWild Card Duos presented by USAA Insurance, in advance of ESPN’s Wild Card Megacast. Carolina Panthers’ Robby Anderson, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon, Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift and Las Vegas Raiders’ Johnathan Abram will pair up with some of the best Madden NFL players in the world to compete in Madden NFL 21’s newest mode, “The Yard.”

The one-hour event, produced by Emmy award-winning SoHi Media and hosted by ESPN’s Arda Ocal, will premiere Thursday, January 7, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and be available on the ESPN, NFL and Madden digital channels.

WHO: The duos competing in ESPN Madden NFL Wild Card Duos presented by USAA Insurance are:

Team R & D: Carolina Panthers’ Robby Anderson & Drini

Carolina Panthers’ Robby Anderson & Drini Team Double J: Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon & Joke

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon & Joke Team Young Guns: Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift & NoahUpNXT

Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift & NoahUpNXT Team Raider Nation: Las Vegas Raiders’ Johnathan Abram & Pavan

WHEN: Thursday, January 7 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

On Demand on the ESPN App, NFL YouTube and Madden Twitch

WHERE: ESPN2 and the ESPN App, NFL YouTube and Madden Twitch

