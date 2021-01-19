ESPN Re-Signs World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Play-By-Play Voice Matt Vasgersian as Sunday Night Baseball Team Returns in 2021

Trio to Call Exclusive Opening Night Telecast on April 1 as Washington Nationals Host New York Mets; Sunday Night Baseball Makes 2021 Season Debut on April 4 as Los Angeles Angels Host Chicago White Sox

ESPN today announced its broadcast team for the 2021 season of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week. The team of World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez, play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian, and reporter Buster Olney will return for their second season as a trio and their fourth season together overall.

Alex Rodriguez, World Series Champion and one of the most accomplished Major League Baseball players in history, has re-signed with ESPN and will enter his fourth season as Sunday Night Baseball analyst. Rodriguez, a 14-time MLB All-Star and three-time American League MVP, made his regular season ESPN broadcast debut on Opening Night in 2018.

Matt Vasgersian, who has also re-signed with ESPN, continues as just the third regular voice of Sunday Night Baseball, following Jon Miller (1990-2010) and Dan Shulman (2011-2017). Vasgersian began his ESPN tenure at the start of the 2018 MLB season.

Buster Olney, ESPN Senior MLB Insider, enters his 11th season as Sunday Night Baseball reporter. Olney joined the franchise during the 2011 season and has been a mainstay of the property for more than a decade.

In addition to Sunday Night Baseball, the team also provides commentary for ESPN’s exclusive presentation of MLB Opening Night as well as the second-half opener. The trio also called exclusive MLB Wild Card Series games in October of 2020.

Rodriguez, Vasgersian and Olney will call ESPN’s exclusive Opening Night telecast of New York Mets at Washington Nationals on Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m., followed by the Sunday Night Baseball season debut on April 4 as the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox at 8:30 p.m. The current 2021 Sunday Night Baseball schedule is below. For more details on ESPN’s season-opening coverage, visit ESPN Press Room.

Date Time (ET) Game April 4 8:30 p.m.* Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels April 11 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves April 18 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs April 25 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers May 2 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies May 9 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves May 16 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres May 23 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 30 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets July 4 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees July 15 7 p.m. Thursday MLB second-half opener:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees July 18 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

*special start time

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball each week, generally at 6 p.m. ESPN MLB analyst Eduardo Perez joins the show in 2021, alongside host Karl Ravech and analyst Tim Kurkjian. ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will also make regular contributions.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio as Jon Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton enter their 11th season together. Additionally, Sunday Night Baseball is available on ESPN Deportes with Ernesto Jerez, analyst Luis Alfredo Álvarez and reporter Guillermo Celis on commentary. Sunday Night Baseball can also be streamed via the ESPN App.

Sunday Night Baseball enters its 32nd season as the premier MLB regular season game of the week. The franchise made its debut on April 15, 1990 as the Montreal Expos hosted the New York Mets.

-30-