ESPN Studio Shows Set for Live Coverage from Hard Rock Stadium for College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

ESPN’s studio coverage from the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T begins this weekend, leading into Monday’s game featuring No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET. With three sets, located both inside and outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., hosts, analysts and reporters will provide news and updates throughout the weekend as the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes prepare for the National Championship.

SportsCenter and other studio shows will be complemented by reporters Maria Taylor and Allison Williams, covering Ohio State and Alabama, respectively – from team arrivals on Friday through Monday’s championship game.

Taylor will also host NBA Countdown on Friday night from the set in Miami.

NFL Sunday

Kirk Herbstreit will appear on Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m.) ahead of ESPN’s NFL Wild Card Playoff telecast of the Ravens-Titans (1 p.m.), As part of ESPN’s first NFL Wild Card MegaCast, Jesse Palmer and Taylor will host Watch Party on Freeform, adding an energetic, younger lens to the alternate presentation as high profile guests delve into an array of topics with Palmer and Taylor throughout the game. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will also preview the CFP National Championship during halftime of the Wild Card telecast on ESPN and ABC.

Sunday’s studio programming also includes a number of preview specials. Path to the Playoff (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., ESPN) will examine Alabama and Ohio State’s journeys to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Matt Barrie will host the two 30-minute shows alongside analysts Joey Galloway and Palmer. A two-hour Championship Drive will air at 8 p.m. on ESPN, with Barrie, and analysts Galloway, Desmond Howard, Greg McElroy, Palmer, David Pollack and Tim Tebow.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Day-long coverage kicks off early Monday, as hosts, analysts and reporters will appear on SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take to kick off National Championship day from South Florida. Afternoon programming includes College Football Live (1:30 p.m.) and Championship Drive (3 p.m.). A special edition of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Guaranteed Rate College Football Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m. Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is expected to join the crew on set Monday afternoon.

The College GameDay crew will handle halftime and postgame coverage of the National Championship. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will also provide interviews, highlights and more following the matchup and culmination of the 2020 season.

CFP Pregame Coverage Highlights:

Field’s Day: Beginning with last season’s playoff semifinal, Ohio State’s Justin Fields threw a game-ending interception, publicly campaigned for college football to be played this season, endured criticism after a sub-par performance in the Big Ten championship, and was a quarterback afterthought in the run-up to the rematch against Clemson and Trevor Lawrence. So if you thought a crushing tackle in last week’s CFP semifinal was going to keep him from settling scores, then you haven’t been paying attention. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Des and DeVonta: The last two receivers to win the Heisman Trophy discuss the surprising similarities to their trophy-winning seasons, the importance of film study, and the way Smith is hoping to bookend his career. Reporter: Desmond Howard

Mac and Tebow: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones grew up with 'BLT' written on his wrist band, the message was a simple reminder to the young aspiring quarterback… Be Like Tebow. Now the Heisman Finalist gets the chance to sit with his childhood hero to talk about the power of attitude and effort, the goals Jones set for himself before the season, and the advice he would give to the young quarterbacks that now look up to him. Reporter: Tim Tebow

Megan and Najee: She asked for a hurdle against Notre Dame, and he delivered. Now Alabama running back Najee Harris and U.S. Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe get together, virtually, to talk about the hurdle, their mutual respect, and how Megan has inspired Najee to use his voice and his platform. Reporter: Holly Rowe

Preach on Trey: No running back in Ohio State's history has had a better two-game stretch than Trey Sermon. The Buckeye describes his journey from an ACL tear, to his decision to transfer, to his record-breaking performances.

Saban Conversation: As he prepares to coach in his ninth National Championship Game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban sits with Rece Davis to discuss his love for this team, the power of patience shown by his star players, and the mindset you need to succeed on the biggest stage.

Down and Distance: Wright Thompson reflects on the season, how we got here, and the movements and moments that mattered most.

SEC Network

With the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide making their fifth College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance, SEC Network will feature 15 hours of wall-to-wall programming surrounding Championship Monday as Alabama seeks its 18th national title trophy. Details

Inside the College Football Playoff Exclusively on ESPN+

Two new episodes of the documentary-style series Inside the College Football Playoff are set to drop exclusively on ESPN+ today (Ep 3: “Grasping for Greatness”), and next Thursday (Jan. 14). The show takes a behind-the-scenes look at Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame as these elite college football programs battle through an unprecedented season and the College Football Playoff to claim the ultimate prize – a National Championship. The latest episode features Crimson Tide star receiver Devonta Smith claiming the Heisman Trophy, while Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields shows how he has evolved under center.

College Football Playoff Studio Coverage

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Jan. 10 7 p.m. Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G: Alabama

Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer ESPN 7:30 p.m. Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G: Ohio State

Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer ESPN 8 p.m. Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff Presented by AT&T 5G

Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Desmond Howard, Greg McElroy, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, Tim Tebow ESPN Mon, Jan. 11 1:30 p.m. College Football Live Built by The Home Depot

Wendi Nix, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, Greg McElroy ESPN 3 p.m. Championship Drive Presented by Capital One

Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso, Joey Galloway

Matt Barrie, Jesse Palmer, Tim Tebow

Guest analyst: Dan Mullen ESPN 6 p.m. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso, Tim Tebow

Guest analyst: Dan Mullen ESPN 7 p.m. CFP Live Pregame

Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Guaranteed Rate College Football Pregame Show

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso, Tim Tebow

Guest analyst: Dan Mullen ESPN Following the game College Football Final

Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer ESPN2

