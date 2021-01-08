ESPN Surrounds Super Wild Card Weekend with More Than 35 Hours of NFL Coverage Highlighted by the First NFL Wild Card MegaCast

Two Postseason NFL Countdowns Preview Saturday and Sunday Tripleheaders

SportsCenter, NFL PrimeTime and NFL Rewind Deliver Post-Game Reaction and Highlights

Six Disney Networks Present Ravens-Titans – Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

ESPN will surround Super Wild Card Weekend with more than 35 hours of NFL coverage highlighted by the first NFL Wild Card MegaCast, in which six Disney networks present Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. Leading into this anticipated playoff rematch as well as Saturday’s tripleheader, Sam Ponder will host Postseason NFL Countdown from the Seaport District Studio in New York with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan. Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will continue to contribute from their homes.

Saturday’s edition of Postseason NFL Countdown will be live from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ponder and team will preview the day’s games, provide film breakdowns, analyze key matchups and share the latest news and notes. They will also check in with Dan Graziano (Indianapolis at Buffalo), Sal Paolantonio (Tampa Bay at Washington) and Ed Werder (Los Angeles Rams at Seattle) who will report from the three NFL game sites. Features include Paolantonio’s talkback with Washington quarterback Alex Smith and Chris Berman revisits “The Comeback” – the Bills’ memorable Wild Card victory over the Oilers in 1993. The piece features Colts head coach and former Bills quarterback Frank Reich and Hall of Famer and former Bills head coach Marv Levy.

On Sunday, Postseason NFL Countdown will be live from 10 a.m.-12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN2 and ABC will also simulcast the pregame show beginning at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. respectively. Booger McFarland will join Ponder and team in studio and Jeff Darlington (Chicago at New Orleans), Kimberley A. Martin (Cleveland at Pittsburgh), Dianna Russini (Tennessee) and Lisa Salters (Baltimore) will contribute to Countdown from NFL stadiums. Features include Salters’ conversation with Lamar Jackson and Russini’s interview with Derrick Henry.

In addition to Postseason NFL Countdown, ESPN’s Super Wild Card Weekend pre-game coverage also features:

SportsCenter:AM : Nicole Briscoe and Randy Scott (Saturday) and Briscoe and Jay Harris (Sunday) will provide NFL coverage both weekend mornings starting at 7 a.m. ET.

: and (Saturday) and Briscoe and (Sunday) will provide NFL coverage both weekend mornings starting at 7 a.m. ET. NFL Matchup : Sal Paolantonio will preview all six matchups of Super Wild Card Weekend with analysts Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen . NFL Matchup airs on Saturday at 1:30 a.m., 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

: will preview all six matchups of Super Wild Card Weekend with analysts and . NFL Matchup airs on Saturday at 1:30 a.m., 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. NFL Live: The ESPN Deportes pre-game show will air Saturday at 11 a.m. ET – with Kary Correa, Ramiro Pruneda, Javier Trejo Garay and Eitan Benezra, and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET – with Ciro Procuna, Pruneda, Fernando Tirado and Benezra.

Following Saturday and Sunday’s games, ESPN will also provide post-game coverage on SportsCenter, NFL PrimeTime and NFL Rewind, complete with reaction, highlights and analysis. Details:

SportsCenter will follow each day’s tripleheader. On Saturday, John Anderson and Kenny Mayne will host the 11 p.m. show, Scott Van Pelt will host at midnight and Neil Everett and Stan Verrett will host at 1 a.m. ET; on Sunday, Anderson and Mayne will host at 11 p.m. and Van Pelt will host at midnight.

will follow each day’s tripleheader. On Saturday, and will host the 11 p.m. show, will host at midnight and and will host at 1 a.m. ET; on Sunday, and will host at 11 p.m. and will host at midnight. NFL PrimeTime: Chris Berman and Tim Hasselbeck will serve up post-game highlights exclusively for ESPN+. New episodes of NFL PrimeTime will stream live following the Tampa/Washington game on Saturday and the Cleveland/Pittsburgh game on Sunday. Both episodes will be available on demand through Friday, Jan. 15.

and will serve up post-game highlights exclusively for ESPN+. New episodes of NFL PrimeTime will stream live following the Tampa/Washington game on Saturday and the Cleveland/Pittsburgh game on Sunday. Both episodes will be available on demand through Friday, Jan. 15. NFL Rewind: Michael Eaves will dissect the tripleheaders with NFL analysts Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday. Super Wild Card Weekend editions of NFL Rewind air following Saturday and Sunday’s games from 1-2 a.m. ET.

ESPN.com will provide in-depth coverage of Super Wild Card Weekend too, with NFL Nation reporters offering insights and analysis on all six games:

Indianapolis at Buffalo: Mike Wells and Marcel Louis-Jacques

and Los Angeles Rams at Seattle: Lindsey Thiry and Brady Henderson

and Tampa Bay at Washington: Jenna Laine and John Keim

and Baltimore at Tennessee: Jamison Hensley and Turron Davenport

and Chicago at New Orleans: Jeff Dickerson and Mike Triplett

and Cleveland at Pittsburgh: Jake Trotter and Brooke Pryor

and Additionally, Kevin Seifert will provide an early look at the divisional-round matchups, including how each team can advance to the conference championship games. Available Monday on ESPN+.

The Undefeated: Senior NFL reporter Jason Reid joins The Undefeated digital series I Don’t Give a Damn with Domonique Foxworth to preview and pick the NFL Wild Card Weekend matchups, among other topics. The ESPN sports, race and culture platform will continue its critically acclaimed examination of era of the Black quarterback (#YearofTheBlackQB) series.

ESPN’s first NFL Wild Card MegaCast – featuring five unique presentations of the Ravens-Titans game across six Disney networks – kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Ways to watch:

A traditional presentation on ESPN and ABC with ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentators Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry ;

and ; A Watch Party on Freeform with ESPN’s Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor , special guests and a halftime performance by DJ Khaled ;

and , special guests and a halftime performance by ; Between the Lines on ESPN+ with NFL Live’s Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears , and Daily Wager’s Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum ;

and , and Daily Wager’s and Tyler ; Film Room on ESPN2 with Countdown analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Booger McFarland and Rex Ryan and ESPN Radio and NFL Live’s Keyshawn Johnson ; and

and and ESPN Radio and NFL Live’s ; and A Spanish-language presentation on ESPN Deportes with Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Varela and John Sutcliffe.



ESPN’s Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Show Network Saturday, Jan. 9 1:30-2 a.m. (Encores at 6 and 7:30 a.m.) NFL Matchup ESPN2 7-11 a.m. SportsCenter:AM ESPN 8-9 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 2013 AFC Wild Card (Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts) ESPN2 9-10 a.m. E:60 Alex Smith – Project 11 ESPN2 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. NFL Live ESPN Deportes 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 12 a.m.-1 a.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt ESPN 12-12:30 a.m. NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ ESPN+ 1-2 a.m. (Encores at 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.) NFL Rewind ESPN Sunday, Jan 10 6-6:30 a.m. Super Bowl XLIII Highlights (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals) ESPN2 6:30-7 a.m. Super Bowl XLIV Highlights (New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts) ESPN2 7-10 a.m. SportsCenter:AM ESPN 7-8 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLVII (Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers) ESPN2 10 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 12:30-1:05 p.m. NFL Live ESPN Deportes 12:50 – 1:05 p.m. Wild Card Kickoff ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Freeform, ESPN+ 1:05 p.m. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Megacast: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Freeform, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 12 a.m.-1 a.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt ESPN 12-12:30 a.m. NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ ESPN+ 1-2 a.m. (Encores at 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.) NFL Rewind ESPN

