ESPN to Provide Weeklong Coverage of Super Bowl LV Across All Platforms, Pre- and Post-Game Shows from St. Pete Beach and Raymond James Stadium, and Two Live Game Productions

ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LV between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers features NFL content across all platforms, pre- and post-game shows from St. Pete Beach and Raymond James Stadium, and two live game productions. ESPN Deportes will televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team will call the game for Australia and New Zealand.

On Super Bowl Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder will host a special, four-hour edition of Postseason NFL Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium and ESPN’s set on St. Pete Beach. Hall of Famer Steve Young, MVP of Super Bowl XXIX, and two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, who was drafted by Tampa Bay and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers, will preview the game with Kolber at the stadium. Three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi, Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Super Bowl champion Rex Ryan will offer analysis alongside Ponder from St. Pete Beach. Additionally, Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will contribute to Countdown remotely and NFL reporters Sal Paolantonio (covering the Buccaneers) and Dianna Russini (Chiefs) – who will provide updates on the Super Bowl teams throughout the week – will appear on Countdown from Tampa, Fla.

ESPN’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees. This year, ESPN’s Super Bowl sets will be closed to media members, guests and fans. Please contact ESPN communications ([email protected]) with interview requests or questions.

Following the game, Chris Berman, covering his 39th Super Bowl, will host NFL PrimeTime from Raymond James Stadium with Young and McFarland. Super Bowl-winning players will join the iconic highlights show via Zoom.

SportsCenter and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will provide additional post-game coverage with Tim Hasselbeck and Ryan Clark sharing their insights and analysis. McFarland and MNF analyst Louis Riddick will also join the show offering their reactions from the stadium.

ESPN’s on-site presence at Super Bowl LV also includes Thursday and Friday editions of NFL Live as well as morning, afternoon and evening SportsCenter segments from ESPN’s set on St. Pete Beach. Additional Super Bowl LV programming will originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn., New York City and Washington D.C. Details:

NFL LIVE (Mon-Fri, 4 p.m. ET): ESPN's weekday NFL news and information show will originate from St. Pete Beach on Thursday and Friday of Super Bowl week with host Laura Rutledge, a native of St. Petersburg, and NFL analysts Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears.

(Mon-Fri, 4 p.m. ET): ESPN’s weekday NFL news and information show will originate from St. Pete Beach on Thursday and Friday of Super Bowl week with host , a native of St. Petersburg, and NFL analysts , and . SPORTSCENTER will incorporate reports from St. Pete Beach and Raymond James Stadium in its 7 a.m. ET, noon ET, 6 p.m. ET and late night shows Thursday-Sunday. Monday Night Football play-by-play voice Steve Levy will host evening segments – some with MNF analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick – and Booger McFarland , Kimes, Orlovsky and Spears will provide analysis throughout the week.

GET UP! (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. ET): Mike Greenberg and Get Up! will get viewers ready with its full complement of news and opinion with experts Adam Schefter, Dan Graziano, Ryan Clark, McFarland, Domonique Foxworth, Bart Scott and Orlovsky. They will be joined throughout the week by guests including NFL players Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Devin McCourty.

(Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. ET): and Get Up! will get viewers ready with its full complement of news and opinion with experts , , , McFarland, , and Orlovsky. They will be joined throughout the week by guests including NFL players Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Devin McCourty. FIRST TAKE (Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. ET): ESPN’s popular morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith , Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose will have fans covered all week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday with inside perspectives, heated conversations and expert analysis on all the trending topics and under-the-radar stories. The trio will also be joined by current and former NFL stars, as well many of ESPN’s NFL analysts and reporters. In addition, First Take will feature on-site updates live from Tampa, Fla., throughout the week.

FIRST TAKE (Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. ET): ESPN's popular morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose will have fans covered all week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday with inside perspectives, heated conversations and expert analysis on all the trending topics and under-the-radar stories. The trio will also be joined by current and former NFL stars, as well many of ESPN's NFL analysts and reporters. In addition, First Take will feature on-site updates live from Tampa, Fla., throughout the week.

(Mon-Fri, 5 p.m. ET): Host and the show’s four daily panelists will discuss Super Bowl topics and preview the matchup. PTI (Mon-Fri, 5:30 p.m. ET): Co-hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon will discuss Bucs vs. Chiefs and all the key Super Bowl storylines.

(Mon-Fri, 5:30 p.m. ET): Co-hosts and will discuss Bucs vs. Chiefs and all the key Super Bowl storylines. NFL MATCHUP (Sun, 8:30 a.m. ET*): Sal Paolantonio, in his 19th year as show host, will dissect the Super Bowl LV matchup with NFL writer and analyst Matt Bowen and NFL Films’ Greg Cosell. *Complete list of air times are available on ESPN Press Room.

ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 documentary “Al Davis vs. The NFL”

ESPN’s original programming during Super Bowl week also includes a new ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary. Directed by Ken Rodgers, Al Davis vs. The NFL” will premiere on ESPN on Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The documentary presents an intimate look inside one of the great rivalries in the history of the National Football League – former Raiders owner Al Davis and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, whose battle grew so intense that players, owners, franchises – even the League itself – became characters in a three-decade long Shakespearean feud that changed football forever.

The Undefeated

The Undefeated, ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture, will provide coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl LV. Highlights:

The youngest QB in NFL history to reach multiple Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes is off to a historic start in his nascent career. Jason Reid examines the question: How high will the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar rise?

examines the question: How high will the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar rise? Four coordinators in this year’s Super Bowl — three for TB, and one for KC — are Black. Domonique Foxworth breaks down what they bring to the game.

breaks down what they bring to the game. Using the commissioner’s news conference as an entry point, Reid will examine the 2020-21 NFL hiring cycle and look at what’s next for a league that has never struggled more with inclusive hiring.

Kimberley Martin will dive into Tampa Bay’s diverse coaching staff and the lack of credit they seem to get.

will dive into Tampa Bay’s diverse coaching staff and the lack of credit they seem to get. In 2020, Black quarterbacks proved that last season, which The Undefeated dubbed the “Year of the Black Quarterback,” was no one-off. Martenzie Johnson takes a week-by-week look back at another historic year for Mahomes and other Black QBs in the NFL.

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will feature a weeklong lineup of shows to get fans ready for Super Bowl Sunday. Every weekday, starting with Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin at 6 a.m. ET – featuring Keyshawn Johnson who helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl XXXVII – through Freddie & Fitzsimmons ending at 1 a.m., fans will hear the latest insight and analysis from the top NFL experts. Each show will also welcome a full lineup of special guests from current NFL stars and coaches to former legends and much more.

ESPN Radio will also have a full slate of coverage throughout Super Bowl weekend, including 15+ hours leading up to, during and immediately following the game on Sunday. All shows will also feature reports and interviews from site.

Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN Radio:

Time (ET) Show/Hosts 7 a.m. Bart & Hahn Bart Scott, Alan Hahn 9 a.m. Super Edition of Best Week Ever Peter Burns, Katie George 12 p.m. Super GameDay Shae Cornette, Jordan Cornette 3 p.m. Super Pre-Game Show Matt Schick, Tyler Fulghum, Jeremy Fowler 6 p.m. Super Primetime Alyssa Lang, Field Yates, Mark Herzlich Post-Game Super Post-Game Show Jason Fitz, Mike Golic Jr., Kirk Morrison

ESPN Digital

ESPN’s digital coverage of Super Bowl LV will feature analysis, commentary, breaking news, video and more across ESPN.com and the ESPN App leading up to, during and after the game. ESPN.com’s roster of on-site journalists includes NFL Nation reporters Jenna Laine (covering the Buccaneers) and Adam Teicher and Brooke Pryor (Chiefs), Kevin Seifert (with the biggest, best, and controversial calls, and a full review), analyst Bill Barnwell (with a postgame breakdown of how the game was won), and more.

ESPN+

Peyton Manning analyzes Patrick Mahomes’ and Tom Brady’s Championship game tape in two new episodes of Detail debuting today on ESPN+. Then on Sunday, the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist connects with Super Bowl-winning safeties Rodney Harrison and Ronnie Lott – Hall of Fame Class of 2000 – in a new episode of Peyton’s Places. Manning gains a better understanding of Lott’s contributions to the 49ers dynasty and watches film with Harrison to examine which of his plays – if any – may have been considered “dirty”. In addition to finding new episodes on ESPN+, fans can catch up on Peyton’s Places on Saturday, Feb. 6, when ABC will broadcast Peyton’s Places Season 2 Volumes 1 and 2 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes will be the Spanish-language home of Super Bowl LV when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes will feature exclusive Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LV on ESPN Deportes TV and streaming via the ESPN App. This is the third Super Bowl telecast for ESPN Deportes, via an agreement with the National Football League and CBS, home of Super Bowl LV. ESPN Deportes also televised Super Bowl LIII and Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl LV coverage on ESPN Deportes will be handled by the Spanish-language Monday Night Football crew – Eduardo Varela (play-by-play), Pablo Viruega (analyst) and John Sutcliffe (sideline reporter). Also covering from site will be ESPN Deportes’ Sebastian Martinez-Christensen and Pilar Perez. Live coverage on Super Bowl Sunday begins at 3 p.m. ET with SportsCenter. ESPNDeportes.com will also provide weeklong coverage with Martinez-Christensen reporting from site.

Additionally, ESPN and its affiliated networks will present Super Bowl LV live to more than 71 million households in 134 countries and territories throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Canada, the Philippines, the Netherlands, and Sub Saharan Africa. Commentary and analysis is provided in five languages — English, French, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish. ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will call the game for Australia and New Zealand.

