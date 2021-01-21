ESPN Unveils Sponsors and Virtual X Fest for X Games Aspen 2021

To share: https://bit.ly/3iK4PM5

X Games Aspen 2021 returns to Buttermilk Mountain January 29-31 with returning official sponsors Monster Energy, Pacifico® Beer*, The Real Cost (FDA), GEICO, Wendy’s and the Jeep® brand, which marks 18 years as the event’s exclusive automotive sponsor. Additionally, St. Huberts The Stag has signed on as wine sponsor of X Games Aspen 2021.

With X Games unable to host spectators onsite in Aspen, this year’s virtual X Fest experience will instead bring the fan experience into homes around the globe. The virtual X Fest is an immersive, interactive environment that complements the X Games Aspen live telecast and gives fans a virtual onsite experience. Upon entering the virtual X Fest, fans can customize their own avatar and explore the base of the mountain filled with experiences and a music stage. Experiences will include a Wendy’s Knuckle Huck arcade game; an AR model of the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which marks the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler yet; an igloo filled with exclusive Monster Energy curated video content and the GEICO music stage with performances from electronic artists. As fans explore the virtual X Fest, they earn entries into a sweepstakes for prizes, including two Polaris snowmobiles. The virtual X Fest opens January 27 at XGames.com/xfest.

Elements featured as part of sponsor packages include signage across all event competitions, virtual X Fest activations, content creation and rights to the official marks and logos. Sponsors will also have a media presence during the X Games telecasts as well as prominent positions across X Games social platforms.

ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 will televise a combined 13.5 hours of live X Games Aspen competition, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. In addition, four hours of exclusive coverage of X Games Aspen 2021 will be streamed on the @XGames YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Extensive coverage will also be featured across XGames.com, the X Games Aspen App, @XGames on Instagram, Snapchat and more.

Additional information on all X Games Aspen 2021 events is available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only.

*For 21+ Discover responsibly™. Pacifico Clara® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.

-30-