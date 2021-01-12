ESPN’s MegaCast Presentation Delivers More than 24.8 Million Viewers for Ravens-Titans

ESPN’s Wild Card Audience is Up from Network’s Multi-Channel 2018 and 2017 NFL Season Playoff Presentations

Third-Best Audience of NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend

ESPN’s MegaCast presentation of the Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. ET) delivered a strong audience of 24,822,000 viewers*, the second-best Wild Card offering on ESPN’s networks over the past four seasons and the third best audience of NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend (six games).

The audience of more than 24.8 million surpassed ESPN’s Wild Card Game audience following the 2018 NFL season (Indianapolis at Houston) by 9% and the 2017 season (Tennessee at Kansas City) by 12%. This season’s Wild Card audience is 1,587,000 viewers shy (-6%) of the 2019 NFL season Wild Card Game presentation between the Buffalo and Houston, which went to overtime and just the second playoff game in 20 seasons for the Bills. All three of these games aired on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

Host City Draws Best Local Market Rating

Nashville was the highest-rated local market, drawing a 36.7 rating, followed by Baltimore with a 33.1 rating. The complete top 10, across ESPN and ABC, of the available 44 markets:

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Nashville 36.7 2 Baltimore 33.1 3 Pittsburgh 25.5 4 Cleveland 24.0 5 Kansas City 22.7 6 Cincinnati 21.3 7 Philadelphia 20.2 8 Milwaukee 20.1 9 Memphis 19.9 10 Washington D.C. 19.1

ESPN and ABC telecast only

Wild Card Game Concludes 2020 Game Slate

ESPN’s Wild Card Game presentation concludes a season where Monday Night Football grew its audience year-over-year throughout the majority of the season, including each of the final six weeks. Based on full streaming, the franchise finished the season averaging 12,244,000 viewers a game.

Please note:

*The audience figure above (24,822,000 people) is inclusive of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and Freeform; ESPN+ also aired a MegaCast presentation, but that viewership is not included as it is not a Nielsen-rated platform.

2020 Nielsen numbers now include out-of-home reporting and all comparisons are day after to day after, which includes a portion of the overall streaming audience. More metrics are available in the subsequent days following an event. Currently, full streaming audience not available for the Wild Card Game Presentation.

-30-

Media contact: Derek Volner at 860-384-9986; [email protected] and @DerekVolner