ESPN’s The Undefeated Signs Senior Entertainment Writer Kelley Carter to a Contract Extension

Award-winning journalist Kelley Carter has signed a new contract to remain with ESPN’s The Undefeated as Senior Entertainment Writer. She joined the multiplatform content initiative in its inaugural year in 2016. Today, Carter announced the agreement and shared details about upcoming episodes of the self-titled digital interview series Another Act with Kelley Carter, from her Los Angeles-based office.

“Kelley’s reputation in the world of entertainment journalism has few peers,” said Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated. “We are fortunate to have her at The Undefeated, as she keeps making us better. Kelley has deep relationships in the celebrity ecosystem, and an uncommon ability to get the biggest stars in Hollywood and beyond to say the most interesting things. We see this gift regularly on display with her extraordinary digital show and it is only a reminder of just how superbly talented she is.”

Kelley Carter Facts

First byline for The Undefeated honored Prince, as part of the site’s dedication to the late singer

Multiple red carpet reporting appearances, including: Emmy, ESPY, and Oscar Awards

Motor City roots: The Detroit, Mich., native attended Michigan State University and previously worked at the Detroit Free Press. She gives back to her community in Detroit

Another Act with Kelley Carter was created in March 2020 and has featured more than 100 exclusive interviews with entertainment stars

Carter wrote insightful pieces for the entertainment sections on Espn.com Page 2 and espnW from 2010-2013

Last year, Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter premiered on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com

Recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists President’s Award (2019), where she serves as chair of the Arts and Entertainment Task Force.

About The Undefeated

ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans, as well as sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues. In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country – convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

