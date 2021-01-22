NFL Championship Sunday: ESPN Surrounds AFC and NFC Conference Championships with Pre and Postgame Coverage

Postseason NFL Countdown Leads Into and NFL Primetime Follows Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay & Buffalo vs. Kansas City; Six Hours of Live SportsCenter Adds to Extensive Coverage

Hall of Famer Ed Reed Breaks Down the Buccaneers, Packers, Bills, and Chiefs Defenses on New Episode of ESPN+’s Detail

Reports from Arrowhead Stadium and Lambeau Field on Multiple Platforms, Greatest Games, Additional NFL Programming and In-Depth Features Amplify the Weekend

ESPN Deportes Airs AFC Championship’s Spanish-Language Telecast, in Advance of Network’s Super Bowl Presentation

ESPN’s comprehensive pre- and postgame coverage of the AFC and NFC Championships will provide fans an all-day destination for the latest news, analysis, reaction and highlights of the NFL’s Championship Sunday on January 24. Postseason NFL Countdown (noon-3 p.m. ET) will lead into the Tampa Bay at Green Bay and NFL Primetime (10-11 p.m.) will follow Buffalo at Kansas City, while six hours of SportsCenter will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude after midnight to round out ESPN’s daylong programming. A new episode of Detail from the Mind of Ed Reed will be available beginning Saturday, January 23, on ESPN+, as the Hall of Famer breaks down the four defenses in the Championship games.

Championship Sunday will also include episodes of NFL’s Greatest Games (8-10 a.m.) on ESPN2, and NFL Matchup (3-3:30 a.m. & 5:30-6 a.m.) on ESPN. Thorough coverage on ESPN.com and The Undefeated will also be available, as well as live shows on ESPN Radio.

Postseason NFL Countdown Provides Live Reports, Latest Injury News and More

ESPN’s flagship NFL pregame show, Postseason NFL Countdown, will be the fans’ optimal destination before kickoff. Analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan break down the keys to both games, while insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter provide the latest news with Sam Ponder hosting. Among the show’s highlights:

QB to QB, WR to WR : Young speaks with Bills’ QB Josh Allen and Moss goes one-on-one with Packers’ WR Davante Adams

: Young speaks with Bills’ QB Josh Allen and Moss goes one-on-one with Packers’ WR Davante Adams B on B : Bruschi explains why a win for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady over the Packers would be the most impressive accomplishment of his illustrious career

: Bruschi explains why a win for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady over the Packers would be the most impressive accomplishment of his illustrious career Coach Knows : Ryan details how the Packers should defend Brady

: Ryan details how the Packers should defend Brady QB Instincts : Between Bills’ Josh Allen and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, which QB would Hasselbeck rather have on Championship Sunday? His answer: Josh Allen.

: Between Bills’ Josh Allen and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, which QB would Hasselbeck rather have on Championship Sunday? His answer: Josh Allen. Playing for No . 1 : Moss on why a trip to this year’s Super Bowl would make Aaron Rodgers the Packers’ all-time best QB.

. : Moss on why a trip to this year’s Super Bowl would make Aaron Rodgers the Packers’ all-time best QB. Hear from the Coach : Dianna Russini chats with Bills head coach Sean McDermott

: Dianna Russini chats with Bills head coach Sean McDermott Class of Their Own : Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana all led multiple teams to the Conference Championship game and they reflect on Brady’s same accomplishment and quest

: Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana all led multiple teams to the Conference Championship game and they reflect on Brady’s same accomplishment and quest Say What ? When stars like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski started working funny lines into their media sessions, the NFL media realize they were part of a prank started by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon.

? When stars like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski started working funny lines into their media sessions, the NFL media realize they were part of a prank started by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon. Live Reports: Sal Paolantonio — Buccaneers Kimberley A. Martin — Packers Dianna Russini — Bills Jeff Darlington — Chiefs



NFL Primetime is ESPN’s First Show to Recap the Entire Championship Sunday; Special Edition Airs on ESPN

NFL Primetime returns to ESPN, from its new ESPN+ home, with a special live show shortly following the conclusion of Bills-Chiefs. Chris Berman will recap the entire Championship Sunday and begin looking ahead to Super Bowl LV. Analyst Keyshawn Johnson joins Berman and fully dissects both game’s key moments while viewers will also hear from players and coaches. The special edition airs on ESPN this week after its second full season of exclusive weekly shows on ESPN+ throughout the regular season, Wild Card and Divisional Weekends.

Six Hours of SportsCenter Adds to ESPN’s Programming

Multiple editions of SportsCenter will surround ESPN’s NFL-centric programming, as the news and information show will provide the insight on the most up-to-date storylines and breaking news, as well as recaps for viewers:

Four hours of SportsCenter (8 a.m. – noon) will lead into Postseason NFL Countdown as Jay Harris and Hannah Storm anchor. The duo will be joined by multiple NFL personalities, including Paolantonio and Martin from Lambeau Field and Russini and Darlington from Arrowhead Stadium. NFL analysts Ryan Clark and Tim Hasselbeck, in addition to Schefter, will be part of the program.

SportsCenter with SVP (11 p.m. – midnight) will follow NFL Primetime, as Scott Van Pelt continues the deep dive into Championship Sunday’s results with Clark and Tim Hasselbeck.

New Episode of Peyton’s Places, Detail Available on ESPN+

In addition to the new episode of Detail From the Mind of Ed Reed, fans can watch the newest episode of Peyton Places beginning Championship Sunday. In Episode eight of series’ second season, Peyton Manning meets up with actor Kurt Russell to watch The Best of Times, in which Russell played Reno Hightower, one of the greatest movie quarterbacks of all-time.

ESPN Deportes is the Spanish-Language Home of AFC Championship and Super Bowl LV

ESPN Deportes will air the Spanish-language broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Bills and Chiefs, with Pablo Viruega and Eduardo Varela on the call. The network will also air the Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl LV on February 7.

Multiplatform Coverage across ESPN.com and The Undefeated

ESPN.com will provide coverage from multiple angles for fans, both before and after the games. Among the highlights:

NFL Nation reporters

Jenna Laine — Buccaneers

Rob Demovsky — Packers

Marcel Louis-Jacques — Bills

Adam Teicher — Chiefs Instant analysis following both games: What went wrong for the losing teams and looking ahead to Super Bowl LV for the winning teams.



On The Undefeated, Senior NFL Writer Jason Reid, lead writer for the site’s critically acclaimed “Year of the Black QB” series, and ESPN Stats and Information group senior researcher Doug Clawson examine how Patrick Mahomes’ 5-1 playoff record makes NFL postseason the favorite time of the year for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. In addition, ESPN NFL reporter Kimberley Martin joins I Don’t Give a Damn with Domonique Foxworth to discuss the lack of Black coaches in the NFL, and preview the Bucs at Packers NFC Conference Championship game.

Additional Championship Sunday Highlights

Daily Wager with D oug Kezirian , Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum will air Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2

and Tyler will air Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 Leading into Daily Wager, three episodes of NFL’s Greatest Games will air on ESPN2:

Time (ET) Game 8:30-10 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 1992 NFC Championship Game

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 10-10:30 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks 10:30-11 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Matchup with Paolantonio, Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen dive heavy into the Xs and Os, breaking down all four teams. Championship Sunday preview edition premieres Saturday at 7 a.m. on ESPN2 with encore presentations on Sunday at 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on ESPN.

ESPN Radio will air Best Week Ever (7-10 a.m.) with Peter Burns and Katie George and Sunday Morning (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) with Matt Schick and Myron Medcalf and Championship Sunday will be emphasized throughout.

-30-

Media contact: Derek Volner at 860-384-9986; [email protected] and @DerekVolner