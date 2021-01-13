Nothing But Net, Bald Men On Campus Return This Week; Additional Studio Programming on ACC Network Throughout Basketball Season

Nothing But Net Premieres Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Coach Muffet McGraw Joins Nothing But Net Team

Bald Men On Campus is Back for a Second Season Fridays on ACCN

Thursday Night All ACC is Ladies Night

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, continues its extensive coverage surrounding ACC men’s and women’s basketball this week as its signature basketball studio shows return.

Nothing But Net

Nothing But Net, with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw airs each Sunday beginning on January 17 at 8 p.m. The quintet will recap the weekend’s action and look ahead to the next week, while also delivering news and commentary from across the league. Riggs and Cuff will be live from ACCN’s Bristol headquarters, while Boozer, Hancock and McGraw will utilize their live-from-home kits.

Also debuting this week is a new marketing campaign for the show developed by McKinney, ESPN college sports agency of record. As Nothing But Net covers the plays, the people and the stories of ACC men’s and women’s basketball, the campaign, with its all-star team, demonstrates the heart of the show – to tell the story behind the story of what makes the ACC special. This is the heart of it all.

Bald Men On Campus

Bald Men On Campus, featuring ESPN basketball personalities Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, premieres on Friday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. The follicly-challenged trio is back for a second season each Friday evening to preview the weekend’s lineup of ACC games while keeping fans up to date on the latest ACC basketball storylines. Bald Men On Campus will originate from Bristol.

Thursday Night is Ladies Night on ACCN

In addition to ACCN’s weekend basketball shows, ACC women’s basketball continues to enjoy a dedicated night of studio coverage each Thursday during All ACC as Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich, Monica McNutt and Muffet McGraw provide half-time and postgame analysis of the ACC’s Thursday night women’s slate.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.