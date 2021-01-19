Psyonix and ESPN X Games Team Up For Rocket League® Collaboration for X Games Aspen 2021

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, and ESPN’s X Games have teamed up to celebrate the upcoming X Games in Aspen with new Rocket League items and a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Regional event.

Rocket League will feature X Games-inspired items in the Item Shop from January 21-24 and from January 28-31. Items in the X Games Tab will include the X Games Octane Decal, X Games Wheels, and Snowblind Topper. There will also be two free items to claim, the X-Skis Player Banner and the X-Board Player Banner.

In addition, RLCS X will see the introduction of the RLCS X Games: North American Regional that will take place online on January 23-24 and January 30-31. This regional is both an official part of the RLCS X circuit and an official X Games Aspen event where the top North American teams will compete against each other, with the winning team earning RLCS X Games medals. The RLCS X Games will be available on the ESPN App and live on Twitch and YouTube starting at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UTC) beginning on January 23. Viewers will also have a chance to earn new X Games Fan Rewards (the Knuckle Huck Player Banner, and X-Board and X-Skis Toppers) if they tune-in on Twitch for the duration of the RLCS X Games.

Psyonix and X Games previously collaborated in 2017 for the FACEIT X Games Rocket League Invitational within X Fest in Minneapolis.

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE

Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Game of the Year” awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and PC from the Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League, please visit www.RocketLeague.com, “Like” it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX™

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically-acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 15 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning Sports-Action hit, Rocket League®.

© 2015-2021 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

