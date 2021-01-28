The 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration presented by Verizon Premieres Sunday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD

Sam Ponder and Six-Time Pro Bowler Randy Moss Co-Host

AFC and NFC Stars Make Special Appearances in Team Zoom Calls

Suzy Kolber Interviews Super Bowl LV Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

The 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration presented by Verizon – a two-hour special honoring all of this year’s Pro Bowl players – premieres Sunday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. Sam Ponder and six-time NFL Pro Bowler Randy Moss co-host the celebration, which features memorable moments from the AFC and NFC stars on this year’s Pro Bowl rosters, commemorative interviews and impactful storytelling.

Throughout the 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration, ESPN will spotlight this year’s Pro Bowl players both on and off the field. Chris Berman will deliver Pro Bowl player highlights, revealing his top 10 plays of the year, and Moss and Matt Hasselbeck – a three-time Pro Bowler, will provide an inside look at this year’s Pro Bowl class through a pair of Zoom calls with select players on each roster. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals), defensive ends Chase Young (Washington Football Team), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints) and Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (Buffalo Bills) and Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots) will join ESPN’s NFL analysts for a conversation with their NFC or AFC teammates.

The special also includes Pro Bowl player soundtracks and vignettes, where Chase Young shares who he is most excited to call a Pro Bowl teammate (Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson predicts the next big star in the NFC (Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf) and more. Additionally, Moss talks with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson about his record-setting rookie season and Michelle Beisner-Buck explains how the “city of good neighbors” rallied around Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

VERZUZ player highlight battles, a new Next Generations segment with Hopkins and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and a preview of Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition Presented by Verizon will be part of the 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration too. Plus, Ponder checks in with Hall of Famer Brett Favre who shares his thoughts on Pro Bowl quarterbacks and looks ahead to Super Bowl LV.

Suzy Kolber Previews Super Bowl LV with Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Premiering exactly one week before the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, the 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration will also feature Suzy Kolber’s one-on-one interviews with Super Bowl LV quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. On Super Bowl Sunday, Kolber will lead ESPN’s four-hour pregame show, Postseason NFL Countdown, from Raymond James Stadium.

The 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration – ESPN’s 17th Pro Bowl telecast and ABC’s 26th – will also air in the Pac Rim, Mexico, Central America, the Netherlands, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean. Additionally, ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN NFL analyst Steve Young – a seven-time Pro Bowler, and Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president of event and studio production, discussed the Pro Bowl and ESPN’s 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration on a Paley Impact program called Changing the Game: the NFL Pro Bowl Goes Virtual.

– 30 –