UFC on ABC Delivers Viewership Highs for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar and UFC 257 Countdown  

UFC 257 Countdown is most viewed UFC Countdown telecast of past decade

Next Up: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Saturday, Jan. 23

PPV Starts at 10 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+

ABC delivered the second most-viewed UFC Fight Night main event since February 2019 with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR this past Saturday, Jan. 16.

The telecast peaked in the final quarter hour with 1.6 million viewers. It was the first-ever live MMA event on ABC which last aired a combat sports card with a boxing event in 2000.

UFC 257 Countdown, also aired by ABC and in lead up to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR, was the most viewed of the past decade and peaked with 750,000 total viewers.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of ABC’s first live UFC telecast,” said Matt Kenny, ESPN’s vice president of Combat Sports and NBA. “The amount of fans that tuned in for both UFC 257 Countdown and UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar main event far exceeded our pre-event estimates and offers strong momentum leading into UFC 257 on ESPN+ PPV.”

UFC caps a busy week this Saturday with the hugely anticipated UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2. The event, the third in a week from UFC FIGHT ISLAND in Abu Dhabi, begins with early prelims at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m.

The main event features former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-4) against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6), in a rematch from their meeting at UFC 178 in 2014 which concluded with a first-round TKO victory for McGregor.

