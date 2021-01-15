UFC Returns to Fight Island with Two Thrilling Fight Nights
UFC Fight Night Holloway vs. Kattar Saturday, January 16 on ESPN+ and ABC
UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny Wednesday, January 20 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
- Jan. 16 and 20 Events are First Two of Three Highly-Anticipated Events in Seven Days on UFC FIGHT ISLAND, Culminating with UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2
- Debut of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Countdown set for 16 on ABC at 2 p.m. ET
ESPN+ and ABC will combine to air UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, the first of three events from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, this Saturday, January 16. The main event features former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Max Holloway taking on No. 6-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar in the main event.
Live coverage of the prelims begins at noon ET exclusively on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ABC. Coverage on ABC begins at 2 p.m. ET, with the debut of UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the top bouts on the card.
On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into both Fight Nights.
Considered one of UFC’s best, Holloway (21-6-0), is coming off a razor-thin loss to the division’s titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal in July 2020. Kattar (22-4-0), who is on a two-fight win streak, looks to keep his momentum going and insert himself into the conversation for title contention. The co-main event will feature a bout between two UFC welterweight veterans, Carlos Condit (31-13-0), a former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion, squaring off against Matt Brown (24-17-0).
Live action from UFC FIGHT ISLAND continues Wednesday, January 20 with UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny. The main event features a battle between top ranked welterweights, as No. 8 Michael Chiesa (17-4-0), faces off with No. 9 Neil Magny (24-8-0). Chiesa has won three straight fights since moving up to the welterweight division, the latest a win via unanimous decision against former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos in January 2020. Magny enters the Octagon on a three-fight win streak of his own. Most recently, he defeated former champion Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision, which earned him the second most, wins in the welterweight division in UFC history and is only two fights behind UFC great Georges St-Pierre.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 1/15
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Holloway vs. Kattar
|ESPN2
|6:00 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Holloway vs. Kattar
|ESPN+
|Sat., 1/16
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|DEBUT: UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+, ABC
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Holloway vs. Kattar*
|ESPN+
|Wed., Jan 20
|9 a.m.
|“UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny – Prelims”
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|“UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny – Main Card”
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Chiesa vs. Magny*
|ESPN+
* Immediately following main card
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar (All times ET)
|3 PM
|Main
|Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
|Co-Main
|Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown
|Undercard
|Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang
|Undercard
|Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio di Chirico
|Undercard
|Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic
|12 PM
|Feature
|Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov
|Undercard
|Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards
|Undercard
|Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa
|Undercard
|David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev
|Undercard
|Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo
|Undercard
|Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo
UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny (All times ET)
|12 PM
|Main
|Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny
|Co-Main
|Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez
|Undercard
|Ike Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira
|Undercard
|Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo
|Undercard
|Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
|Undercard
|Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
|9 AM
|Feature
|Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese
|Undercard
|Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello
|Undercard
|Sumadaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev
|Undercard
|Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez
|Undercard
|Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera
|Undercard
|Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones
|Undercard
|Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov
|Undercard
|Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot
