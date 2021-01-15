UFC Returns to Fight Island with Two Thrilling Fight Nights

UFC Fight Night Holloway vs. Kattar Saturday, January 16 on ESPN+ and ABC

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny Wednesday, January 20 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Jan. 16 and 20 Events are First Two of Three Highly-Anticipated Events in Seven Days on UFC FIGHT ISLAND, Culminating with UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

Debut of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Countdown set for 16 on ABC at 2 p.m. ET

ESPN+ and ABC will combine to air UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, the first of three events from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, this Saturday, January 16. The main event features former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Max Holloway taking on No. 6-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar in the main event.

Live coverage of the prelims begins at noon ET exclusively on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ABC. Coverage on ABC begins at 2 p.m. ET, with the debut of UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the top bouts on the card.

On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into both Fight Nights.

Considered one of UFC’s best, Holloway (21-6-0), is coming off a razor-thin loss to the division’s titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal in July 2020. Kattar (22-4-0), who is on a two-fight win streak, looks to keep his momentum going and insert himself into the conversation for title contention. The co-main event will feature a bout between two UFC welterweight veterans, Carlos Condit (31-13-0), a former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion, squaring off against Matt Brown (24-17-0).

Live action from UFC FIGHT ISLAND continues Wednesday, January 20 with UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny. The main event features a battle between top ranked welterweights, as No. 8 Michael Chiesa (17-4-0), faces off with No. 9 Neil Magny (24-8-0). Chiesa has won three straight fights since moving up to the welterweight division, the latest a win via unanimous decision against former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos in January 2020. Magny enters the Octagon on a three-fight win streak of his own. Most recently, he defeated former champion Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision, which earned him the second most, wins in the welterweight division in UFC history and is only two fights behind UFC great Georges St-Pierre.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 1/15 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Holloway vs. Kattar ESPN2 6:00 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Holloway vs. Kattar ESPN+ Sat., 1/16 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 2 p.m. DEBUT: UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 ABC 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+, ABC 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Holloway vs. Kattar* ESPN+ Wed., Jan 20 9 a.m. “UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny – Prelims” ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 12 p.m. “UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny – Main Card” ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Chiesa vs. Magny* ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar (All times ET)

3 PM Main Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Co-Main Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown Undercard Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang Undercard Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio di Chirico Undercard Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic 12 PM Feature Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov Undercard Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards Undercard Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa Undercard David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev Undercard Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo Undercard Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny (All times ET)

12 PM Main Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny Co-Main Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez Undercard Ike Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira Undercard Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo Undercard Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam Undercard Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade 9 AM Feature Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello Undercard Sumadaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev Undercard Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez Undercard Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera Undercard Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones Undercard Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov Undercard Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot

