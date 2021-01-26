X Games Aspen 2021 Competition Kicks off in Primetime this Friday on ESPN2

Action sports will make a triumphant return this Friday, January 29 with 17.5 hours of live content over the three days of competition on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 and exclusive web content across @XGames social and XGames.com. ESPN’s Facebook and Twitter will also live stream competitions on Friday.

The competition kicks off in primetime on Friday, with Men’s Ski SuperPipe at the the 20th annual event in Aspen. Two-time defending gold medalist and Aspen-native Alex Ferreira is a favorite to take the top spot once again.

Saturday’s coverage on ABC features JEEP Women’s Ski Slopestyle, JEEP Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air, before moving over to ESPN for Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe where teenage phenom Chloe Kim returns to competition after taking a year off to study at Princeton University.

On Sunday, competition shifts back to ABC in the afternoon for JEEP Men’s Ski Slopestyle, and then wraps up on ESPN with fan-favorite competitions: Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck.

DATE/TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS Friday, January 29 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook & Twitter JEEP Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook Women’s Ski Big Air 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook & Twitter Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook Women’s Ski SuperPipe 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ski SuperPipe Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore) Saturday, January 30 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC JEEP Women’s Ski Slopestyle JEEP Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore) 8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. @XGames The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore) Sunday, January 31 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ABC JEEP Men’s Ski Slopestyle JEEP Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore) 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck

All competitions will also be available on the ESPN App. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games Aspen 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games Aspen 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.

With X Games unable to host spectators onsite in Aspen, a virtual X Fest experience will instead bring the fan experience into homes around the globe, with an immersive, interactive environment that complements X Games Aspen’s live telecast and gives fans a virtual onsite experience. The virtual X Fest opens January 27 at XGames.com/xfest.

Media members interested in covering X Games Aspen 2021 remotely can register for the X Games Aspen Virtual Media Hub. The X hub will include: event feeds, on demand and live medalist press conferences live via Zoom, athlete info, event info, schedules, a chat feature that will connect media with the X Games PR team and more. Media can also request interviews and view results on the hub.

-30-

Contact:

Danny Chi ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Olivia Wilson ESPN, 213-405-4145, [email protected]