2021 College Baseball Season Begins Today with More Than 20 Games Across ESPN Networks

Nearly 200 Games Scheduled Across ESPN Networks Through February

Nineteen Top 25 Teams Featured; No. 21 Miami at No. 1 Florida Opener on SEC Network

Teams From 12 Different Conferences Represented

ESPN networks will carry more than 20 college baseball games today, marking the opening day of the 2021 season. In all, ESPN networks – SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) – will carry nearly 200 games through the end of February as the early-season schedule is unveiled today.

First pitches on ACC Network and SEC Network are set for 3 and 5 p.m. ET, respectively, on Friday. North Carolina faces James Madison on ACCN at 3 p.m., while preseason No. 1 Florida hosts No. 21 Miami at 5 p.m. on SECN – in the inaugural game at UF’s Florida Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field. SECN+ will carry games two and three of the opening weekend series between the Gators and the Hurricanes.

Longhorn Network will carry the entire opening series for No. 9 Texas and BYU beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. to lead off its season-long baseball coverage on the network. LHN, the home of Texas baseball, will televise more than 30 games this season, including a dozen Big 12 matchups.

Notably, 12 conferences will be represented this month across ESPN platforms: A-10, ACC, American, ASUN, Big 12, Big East, Big South, SEC, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt and WAC.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN networks in February include: No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 TCU, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 West Virginia, No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 16 Virginia, No. 17 Wake Forest, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 Oklahoma State, No. 21 Miami, No. 23 Auburn, No. 24 Florida State and No. 25 East Carolina.

Schedule subject to change.