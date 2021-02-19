ACC Network Platforms Will Carry More Than 120 Hours of ACC Winter Championship Coverage

ACC Swimming and Diving, Fencing, Indoor Track & Field and Wrestling Showcased Exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship Finals Featured on ACCN Sunday, Feb. 28

Championship Specials to Air on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 120 hours of ACC Winter Championships live across the network’s platforms through the end of February.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in seven events – men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and wrestling on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App.

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of all seven winter championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving and Men’s Diving Championships which started February 17 and runs through February 20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Coverage of the championship starts at 11 a.m. each day, with the finals beginning at 7 p.m.

The ACC Fencing Championships, hosted by North Carolina, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27 and 28, with the women’s and men’s individual championships on Saturday at noon and 5:30 p.m., respectively. The women’s and men’s team finals follow on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

ACCNX will also have expanded coverage of all four days of the ACC Men’s Swimming Championship Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 27 beginning at 10 a.m. (finals at 7 p.m.), each day live from the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Clemson are set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27 at noon and 10:30 a.m., respectively.

The ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, Feb. 28 at the NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum will feature eight hours of preliminary round coverage from both Mat 1 and 2 on ACCNX starting at 11 a.m. The championship finals will be live on ACCN from 7-9 p.m. that same day.

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s swimming and diving (Monday, March 1; 7:30 p.m.), fencing (Sunday, March 7; 6 p.m.), men’s and women’s indoor track & field (Sunday, March 7; 8 p.m.) and men’s swimming and diving (Monday, March 8; 7:30 p.m.). Each two-hour championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving/Men’s Diving Championships

Date Time Event Network Wed, Feb. 17 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Finals: 5- 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving/Men’s Diving Championships ACCNX Thu, Feb. 18 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Finals: 7 – 10 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving/Men’s Diving Championships ACCNX Fri, Feb. 19 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Finals: 7 – 10 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving/Men’s Diving Championships ACCNX Sat, Feb. 20 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Finals: 7 – 10 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving/Men’s Diving Championships ACCNX

ACC Fencing Championships

Date Time ET Event Network Sat, Feb. 27 Noon – 1:15 p.m. ACC Fencing Women’s Individual Semifinals & Finals ACCNX 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. ACC Fencing Men’s Individual Semifinals & Finals ACCNX Sun, Feb. 28 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Women’s Team Championship ACCNX 1 – 4 p.m. ACC Fencing Men’s Team Championship ACCNX

ACC Men’s Swimming Championship

Date Time ET Event Network Wed, Feb. 24 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Finals: 4 -7 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX Thu, Feb. 25 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Finals: 7 – 10 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX Fri, Feb. 26 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Finals: 7 – 10 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX Sat, Feb. 27 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Finals: 7 – 10 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX

ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships

Date Time ET Event Network Fri, Feb. 26 Noon – 4 pm. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships ACCNX Sat, Feb. 27 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship

Date Time ET Event Network Sun, Feb. 28 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 1 ACCNX 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 2 ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Finals ACCN

Best of ACC Winter Championship Programming

Date Time ET Event Network Mon, March 1 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship ACCN Sun, March 7 6 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Indoor Track & Field Championship ACCN Mon, March 8 7:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship ACCN

