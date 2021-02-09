Driven by Young Talent, X Games Aspen 2021 TV Viewership, Social and Digital Content Experience Significant Growth

In the first action sports event to take place in North America since the pandemic put large events on hold, X Games Aspen 2021 content across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC experienced double-digit viewership increases on television and triple-digit growth on @XGames social and digital media platforms.

Driven by the rise of young talent, with six of the 14 gold medals being awarded to teenagers, X Games Aspen 2021 saw growth in video views on both @XGames Instagram and YouTube, as both accounts continued to see a large share – more than 65% – of followers and subscribers between the ages of 13-34.

New to this year’s social media content offerings, X Games teamed up with TikTok to stream X Games Aspen 2021 live within the app. Across the three days of the event, TikTok live streamed five of X Games Aspen’s non-linear broadcasts, which resulted in 2.1 million live views. In addition, TikTok placed the #XGamesMode banner on the discover page which resulted in growth of 407 million views, and a total currently surpassing one billion views.

X Games Aspen 2021 television, social and digital media successes include:

Television

X Games Aspen 2021 viewership across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC was up +15% YOY for all telecasts.

Increases in this year’s X Games Aspen were driven by people watching more minutes, up +16% YOY.

Social & Digital

X Games Aspen 2021 delivered more than 105 million video views across its TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat (+483% YOY)

across its TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat (+483% YOY) Total TikTok video views: 63.3M (+4,421% YOY)

Total TikTok followers: 403,507 (+1,097% YOY)

Total Instagram video views: 23.8M (+166% YOY)

Total Instagram impressions: 107.1M (+194% YOY)

Instagram stories garnered another six million impressions, with 46K average story views (+31% YOY)

Total Instagram followers: 2.9M (+113% YOY for event week)

YouTube: 4.1M video views (+11% YOY)

YouTube: 42.1M minutes watched (+7% YOY)

Twitter: 11.4M impressions (+75% YOY)

Facebook: 578K total engagements (+319% YOY)

XGames.com also saw triple-digit growth the week of the event, with a +692% YOY increase in average daily unique visitors, a +736% YOY increase in page views and a +835% YOY increase in total minutes spent on the website.

Globally, X Games Aspen was syndicated in 192 countries and territories and to more than 500 million homes.

Additional information on all X Games Aspen is available at www.xgames.com for fans or on www.espnmediazone.com for media only.

