ESPN Announces National Signing Day Coverage Plans

CFB Live: Signing Day Sp ecial on ESPN2

SEC Network and ACC Network to Cover Conference Recruiting Classes

ESPN’s coverage of National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, will span five hours across ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network. CFB Live: Signing Day Special will air on ESPN2 from 4-5 p.m. ET, hosted by Wendi Nix with analysts Craig Haubert, Tom Luginbill, Greg McElroy and Tom VanHaaren.

Twonye Malone, ranked No. 45 in the ESPN 300, will make his announcement live during the show choosing from his final schools including FSU, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. In addition, No. 147 Terrion Arnold will choose between his final schools Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

SEC Network will air a two-hour Signing Day SEC Now Special from 1-3 p.m. hosted by Alyssa Lang with analysts Roman Harper and Craig Haubert. The show will recap the 2021 National Signing Day classes of the SEC, breaking down each team’s class with interviews from head coaches around the conference. Additionally, SEC Network will provide live updates at the top of the 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon hours as commitments come in, as well as throughout The Paul Finebaum Show and include a recap segment in the final SEC Now of the evening.

ACC Network will air The Huddle: Signing Day Special at 6 p.m., hosted by Jordan Cornette with analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. The show will focus on the commitments made to schools around the ACC and how their respective classes compare to one another and on the national level.

Longhorn Network will televise Texas Football Press Conference featuring new head coach Steve Sarkisian at 3:30 p.m., and will air a 30-minute special Longhorn Extra This Week: National Signing Day Special with Lowell Galindo and Fozzy Whitaker at 7 p.m.

ESPN.com will offer news and analysis throughout the day, including a “Best of Signing Day” running file feature the day’s highlights. In addition, a ranking of the top-75 recruiting classes and Tom VanHaaren’s end of day recap will be available to ESPN+ subscribers.

