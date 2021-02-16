ESPN Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of The Jump on February 18

ESPN is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its weekday NBA show, The Jump on Thursday, February 18, at 3 p.m. ET. The one-hour show, which airs live Monday through Friday afternoons, made its debut on February 18, 2016 and has since aired more than 1,000 episodes.

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul, who also appeared on the first show in 2016, will join host and journalist Rachel Nichols for a special interview. As part of the interview, Paul will discuss his latest project as an executive producer, Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball – an all-access documentary series streaming exclusively on ESPN+. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

Additionally, ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson and senior writer Brian Windhorst – a mainstay of The Jump since its debut – are scheduled to appear on set. The anniversary episode will also include a look back at highlights from the show’s five-year history.

The Jump has since extended its presence to serve as an on-site show at the NBA’s highest-profile events, including the NBA Finals, the conference finals, the NBA Playoffs, NBA All-Star, the NBA Draft and the NBA Draft Lottery. The Jump podcast is also available everywhere podcasts are available.

In addition to her role as host, Nichols serves as sideline reporter for ESPN and ABC’s marquee NBA game broadcasts, including for its NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series and for its NBA Finals and conference finals coverage. The February 18, 2016 debut of The Jump marked Nichols’ return to ESPN after three years. She previously served as an ESPN reporter from 2004 to 2013.

