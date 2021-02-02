ESPN Films’ Latest Award-Winning Documentary Short “The Game” Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

“The Game” which won the award for Best Documentary Short at the 28th Annual Hamptons Film Festival, follows Fedayi San, an ever-vigilant referee in the Swiss Super League during a high-tension professional soccer match. Directed by Roman Hodel, “The Game” provides audiences an intimate look at the intense pressure the referee faces on every call and what it means to earn respect on the field and direct the energy of an entire stadium. Trailer: https://es.pn/2LhSXVe

“The Game,” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and was selected to play The Toronto International Film Festival. The film is eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards® in Best Documentary (Short Subject). This award winning documentary short film from ESPN Films is now streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

“Sport is emotional and the referee’s decisions often put him in the crossfire of all these energies. It is part of his job to endure, but I wanted to show the humanity behind the position – a person with ambitions, worries and also doubts,” said director Roman Hodel. “I’m delighted that ‘The Game’ is now a part of ESPN+ and that this story can be watched by a wider audience.”

