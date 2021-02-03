ESPN Podcasts Set Record in 2020 with 500M Downloads – Up 28%

ESPN Podcasts experienced strong growth in 2020, with downloads growing 28% to nearly 500,000,000, a new record (499.3 million). The old mark was set a year ago.

The strongest month was September. ESPN set a record with 50.1 million downloads (up 45% from 2019) while the combined network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic totaled more than ever with 67.3 (up 55% vs. 2019).

“It was another big year for ESPN Podcasts, yet another with new records and offerings,” said Pete Gianesini, senior director, digital audio programming. “As sports return to their customary place on the calendar, we expect our momentum to continue.”

Among original podcasts, the show with the biggest growth was The Right Time with Bomani Jones. It nearly doubled its audience, showing a 96% increase in downloads.

Other significant increases were posted by DC & Helwani (+63%), The Lowe Post (+62%), and Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective (+60%), all of which set new annual download records, as did ESPN’s longest-running original podcast, Fantasy Focus Football, which is completing its 14th season.

-30-