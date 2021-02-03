ESPN Podcasts Set Record in 2020 with 500M Downloads – Up 28%

ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Podcasts Set Record in 2020 with 500M Downloads – Up 28%

The Right Time with Bomani Jones Leads Growth, Nearly Doubling its Audience.

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

ESPN Podcasts experienced strong growth in 2020, with downloads growing 28% to nearly 500,000,000, a new record (499.3 million).  The old mark was set a year ago.

The strongest month was September.  ESPN set a record with 50.1 million downloads (up 45% from 2019) while the combined network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic totaled more than ever with 67.3 (up 55% vs. 2019).

“It was another big year for ESPN Podcasts, yet another with new records and offerings,” said Pete Gianesini, senior director, digital audio programming.  “As sports return to their customary place on the calendar, we expect our momentum to continue.”

Among original podcasts, the show with the biggest growth was The Right Time with Bomani Jones.  It nearly doubled its audience, showing a 96% increase in downloads.

Other significant increases were posted by DC & Helwani (+63%), The Lowe Post (+62%), and Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective (+60%), all of which set new annual download records, as did ESPN’s longest-running original podcast, Fantasy Focus Football, which is completing its 14th season.

-30-

 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close