ESPN Statement on Eduardo Varela, Play-by-Play Commentator, ESPN Deportes, Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Super Bowl LV

“ESPN’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees. While Eduardo won’t appear on our Super Bowl LV telecast this Sunday, we will be thinking of him throughout the event and doing our very best to make him proud. We’ve been in close communication with him and wish him a speedy recovery at home. Ciro Procuna will now join analyst Pablo Viruega and sideline reporter John Sutcliffe as part of our announcing team for the game.” Rodolfo Martinez, Vicepresidente de Producción, ESPN Deportes

“La principal prioridad de ESPN es la salud y la seguridad de nuestros empleados. Aunque Eduardo no participará en nuestra transmisión del Super Bowl LV este domingo, estaremos pensando en él durante el partido y haremos lo mejor posible para que se sienta orgulloso de nuestro trabajo. Hemos estado en comunicación continua con él y le deseamos una pronta recuperación en casa. Ciro Procuna se unirá a la narración junto al analista Pablo Viruega y a John Sutcliffe, reportero desde la cancha, como parte de nuestro equipo de comentaristas para el partido.” Rodolfo Martinez, Vice President of Production, ESPN Deportes