Jason Aidoo Joins ESPN’s The Undefeated as Vice President, Content Business Strategy and Operations

Global entertainment industry executive assumes responsibility for identifying and building new market opportunities, both inside and outside of The Walt Disney Company

Jason Aidoo has been named Vice President of Content Business Strategy and Operations for The Undefeated, ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. Aidoo, who has more than a decade of experience working in the global entertainment industry, joins The Undefeated from Disney’s EMEA regional headquarters in London.

Aidoo joins The Undefeated as the platform continues to expand across The Walt Disney Company into new content genres and a global brand. He will be responsible for working directly with The Undefeated content team, while partnering closely with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, to identify and build new market opportunities, both inside and outside of Disney that drive different lines of business, monetization and growth, including the strategy to support the platform’s scale and expansion. Currently based in London, he will relocate to New York.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jason’s vision and range,” said Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated. “His appointment comes at an exciting time for The U, as we expand into new frontiers. Jason’s passion and ingenuity for driving revenue, his ability to spot new opportunities, and his international perspective, are all big assets as we build The Undefeated for the future.”

“The Undefeated is one of our most exciting brands. I’m honored and excited about the role I can play in establishing it as the next big brand within The Walt Disney Company,” said Aidoo. “I’m grateful to Kevin for his faith in me and the warm welcome the team have shown me.”

Aidoo has worked for The Walt Disney Co. since February 2016. Most recently, he served as Director, Partnerships for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, responsible for partnerships across Disney’s combined entertainment footprint, from kids and family to general entertainment networks and related IP, including Disney+. In this role, Aidoo was directly responsible for driving revenue, as well as building and executing new commercial models across a diverse portfolio of businesses. He was the architect of disruptive new business models – from IP licensing and partnerships to direct-to-consumer subscription models that helped drive material financial value, while also delivering invaluable brand favorability for the company.

Aidoo originally joined Disney as Senior Manager, EMEA. He was promoted to Director in June 2018.

Prior to Disney, Aidoo operated his own business, Aidoo Media Group. As the principal in this creative, digital, marketing and commercial consultancy, he provided senior-level business development and strategic direction to a roster of clients in music, production, technology, publishing and fashion. Aidoo has also worked for Sony Music Entertainment and music video platform VEVO, as well as British television networks ITV and Channel 5.

A native of London, Aidoo earned both a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics and a Masters in Investment & Finance from Middlesex University in London.

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, TheUndefeated.com, which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans, as well as sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues.

In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country – convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

-30-