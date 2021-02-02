Lacrosse Season Begins February 5 on ACC Network

16 ACC Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Games on ACCN Throughout February

Top-Five Matchup Opens the Men’s Season on ACCN

Women’s Lacrosse on ACCN Starts February 17

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is home for ACC men’s and women’s lacrosse as the 2021 season gets underway Friday, Feb. 5.

ACCN will feature 16 games – eight men’s and eight women’s – for the month of February with the remainder of the regular season schedule to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several men’s and women’s matchups throughout the season.

Opening weekend on ACCN features three games, including a top-five matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 5 Denver, to kickstart the 2021 season at 3 p.m. 2019 NCAA Champion and sixth-ranked Virginia opens against Towson on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m., while top-ranked Duke is back in action on ACCN against Robert Morris on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. Conference play starts off strong with No. 3 Syracuse hosting No. 6 Virginia at Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

First draw for the women on ACCN is Wednesday, Feb. 17, with No. 16 Virginia Tech hosting No. 10 JMU. Two-time NCAA Champion and top-ranked North Carolina will appear twice on the network this month including a conference matchup against rival No. 11 Duke on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

All five ACC men’s lacrosse programs are ranked in the top 10 of Inside Lacrosse’s preseason rankings (No. 1 Duke, No. 3 Syracuse, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 6 Virginia and No. 8 Notre Dame), while seven of eight women’s programs are among the preseason Top 20 (No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Syracuse, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 Boston College, No. 14 Virginia and No. 16 Virginia Tech).

Commentators

Coverage of ACC men’s lacrosse on ACCN will be bolstered by a bevy of experienced play-by-play commentators and analysts. Included in the line-up play-by-play commentators: Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter.

Men’s analysis will be provided by:

Quint Kessenich – Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder

– Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games

– All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games Matt Ward – Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks

– Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks Myles Jones– Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League

Play by play commentators for women’s coverage includes Jay Alter and Leah Secondo.

Women’s game analysts include:

Sheehan Stanwick-Burch – four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year

– four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year Dana Boyle – Two-year lacrosse letterwinner at Virginia

ACC Men’s Lacrosse on ACCN for February

*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time ET Matchup Network Fri, Feb. 5 3 p.m. No. 5 Denver at No. 1 Duke Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ACCN Sat, Feb. 6 4 p.m. Towson at No. 6 Virginia Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ACCN Sun, Feb. 7 4 p.m. Robert Morris at No. 1 Duke Anish Shroff, Matt Ward ACCN Sat, Feb. 13 6 p.m. Jacksonville at No. 4 North Carolina Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ACCN Tue, Feb. 16 2 p.m. Bellarmine at No. 4 North Carolina Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ACCN Sun, Feb. 21 Noon No. 15 Army at No. 3 Syracuse Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra ACCN Sat, Feb. 27 4 p.m. Robert Morris at No. 8 Notre Dame Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich ACCN 6 p.m. No. 6 Virginia at No. 3 Syracuse Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra ACCN



ACC Women’s Lacrosse on ACCN for February

*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time ET Matchup Network Wed, Feb. 17 2 p.m. No. 10 JMU at No. 16 Virginia Tech Leah Secondo, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ACCN Thu, Feb. 18 4 p.m. William & Mary at No. 11 Duke Jay Alter, Dana Boyle ACCN Fri, Feb. 19 6 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 2 Notre Dame Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ACCN Sun, Feb. 21 2 p.m. No. 16 Virginia Tech at No. 11 Duke Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ACCN 4 p.m. High Point at No. 1 North Carolina Leah Secondo, Dana Boyle ACCN Fri, Feb. 26 12:30 p.m. No. 20 USC at No. 13 Boston College Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ACCN 6 p.m. No. 11 Duke at No. 1 North Carolina Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ACCN 8 p.m. Oregon at No. 2 Notre Dame Leah Secondo, Dana Boyle ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.