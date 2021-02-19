Matt Miller Joins ESPN as NFL Draft Contributor

Ten-Year Industry Veteran Makes ESPN Debut Today on Get Up!

Miller to Appear Across All Platforms, Further Enhancing ESPN’s Decades-Long Commitment to the NFL Draft

Matt Miller, the former NFL Draft analyst and insider for Bleacher Report who recently launched The Draft Scout, is joining ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor. Leveraging 10 years of experience covering the NFL Draft, Miller will appear across ESPN platforms on NFL Live, SportsCenter, NFL Draft and Mock Draft specials, ESPN+ exclusive programs, ESPN Radio and more. He will make his ESPN debut today on Get Up!

“We have been paying attention to Matt’s work; he is a well-respected voice who will make our NFL Draft team even stronger, and he has earned this opportunity,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “While we look back with pride on all ESPN has done to cover the NFL Draft these past four decades, we are confident our best work is ahead of us, and Matt will play an important role in where we’re going.”

Added Miller, “When I was in elementary school a teacher asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up. I told her I wanted to be Mel Kiper, Jr. After a decade helping to build Bleacher Report, it’s my dream come true to join the amazing NFL Draft team at ESPN.”

Miller was Bleacher Report’s lead NFL Draft writer from 2010-2021. Contributing mock drafts, scouting reports, in-depth stories and more, he became the most-read author in the history of the website. Prior to Bleacher Report, Miller worked as Director of Scouting for New Era Scouting from 2006-10 and a coach and recruiting coordinator for the CFL’s Joplin Crusaders (2006-08).

In addition to running The Draft Scout, Miller also hosts a daily sports radio program and contributes to a twice-weekly podcast covering college and NFL football.

A native of the Joplin, Missouri area, Miller attended Missouri Southern State University and gives back to the community he grew up in through his 417 Foundation, which supports children in southwest Missouri.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy Returns as ESPN NFL Draft Contributor

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy has signed an extension to return as an ESPN NFL Draft contributor. In his third NFL Draft season with ESPN, he will continue to provide analysis across a multitude of platforms. New in 2021, Nagy will also take part in original NFL Draft-focused programming on ESPN+. He returns Feb. 25 and will appear on SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and other shows.

“Jim is smart and insightful and his experiences scouting in the NFL and leading the Senior Bowl add a valuable dimension to our Draft coverage,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “In returning our veteran teammate Jim and welcoming in Matt Miller, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to the NFL Draft and serving our viewers.”

Nagy added, “I couldn’t be more excited to be re-joining ESPN’s talented team for coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft. Due to Covid’s impact on the NFL scouting process, this year’s draft will be as unpredictable as any we’ve seen. Looking forward to a fun next few months.”

A former NFL scout with nearly two decades worth of experience, Nagy has contributed to four Super Bowl Championship teams over the course of his career with the Washington Football Team, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Nagy is a native of Traverse City, Mich., and a graduate of the University of Michigan.

– 30 –