Super Bowl LV, the Biggest Sporting Event of the Year, in Spanish on ESPN Deportes

Exclusive Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes TV, and streaming to all users on the ESPN App and on Mobile via the NFL App & Verizon Media Mobile Properties

Live coverage Begins at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes will be the Spanish-language home of Super Bowl LV, the biggest sporting event of the year, Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The culmination of a remarkable 2020 season will bring fans together and feature a matchup between defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fl. Super Bowl LV will also stream live to all users on the ESPN App.

Super Bowl LV coverage on ESPN Deportes will be handled by the Spanish-language MNF commentator team – Eduardo Varela (play-by-play), Pablo Viruega (analyst), and sideline reporter John Sutcliffe. ESPN Deportes’ reporters Pilar Perez and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will also report from Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl LV Schedule – Sunday, Feb 7 (ET):

Time (ET) Program Platforms 3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 4:30 p.m. NFL Live from Tampa ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 6 p.m. Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 10 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Super Bowl LV will feature two of the league’s greats – legendary quarterback Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and prolific young star Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs).

Programming Highlights:

ESPN Deportes will have 15 on-air personalities providing analysis, led by Varela, Viruega, Sutcliffe, Martínez-Christensen and Perez from Tampa; Ciro Procuna and Ramiro Pruneda from Mexico City studios, and Eitan Benezra, Kary Correa, Sergio Dipp, Rebecca Landa, José Mondragón, Miguel Pasquel, Mauricio Pedroza, Fernando Tirado, Javier Trejo Garay, and joining from home studios

Eight consecutive hours of live coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, starting with SportsCenter at 3 p.m. ET, followed by a 90-minute NFL Live from Tampa pre-game show at 4:30 p.m. ET and a postgame edition of SportsCenter immediately after the game

Daily news and information programming with reports originating from location throughout the week on SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Los Capitanes, Jorge Ramos y Su Banda (ESPN+), and Cronómetro



com – Multimedia reporters Martínez Christensen and Carlos Nava will provide daily Super Bowl LV reports including press conferences, and news, updates and analysis on both teams



Super Bowl LV: La Previa – The pre-game show will be streamed on the ESPN App and on ESPN Deportes’ Twitter, Facebook, as well as on @NFLEspanol’s YouTube channel

ESPN Deportes’ marketing campaign will feature Pit Bull’s hit-track “Get Ready,” which drives the energy of the creative, giving a nod to LatinX fans, while blending action shots highlighting the clash of two of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Lunes 1 de febrero del 2021

El Super Bowl LV, el mayor evento deportivo del año, en español por ESPN Deportes

Cobertura exclusiva en español por ESPN Deportes TV y vía streaming para todos los usuarios en la ESPN App y en dispositivos móviles a través de la NFL App y canales móviles de Verizon Media

La cobertura en vivo comienza a las 3 p.m. ET (hora del Este)

ESPN Deportes será el canal en español del Super Bowl LV, el mayor evento deportivo del año, el domingo 7 de febrero a las 6 p.m. ET. La culminación de una increíble temporada 2020 reunirá a los fans y presentará el encuentro entre los Kansas City Chiefs, campeones defensores del Super Bowl, y los Tampa Bay Buccaneers en el estadio Raymond James Stadium de Tampa, Florida. El Super Bowl LV también se transmitirá en vivo vía streaming para todos los usuarios en la ESPN App.

La cobertura del Super Bowl LV en ESPN Deportes estará a cargo del equipo de comentaristas de Monday Night Football en español Eduardo Varela (jugada a jugada), Pablo Viruega (analista) y el reportero de campo John Sutcliffe. Pilar Perez y Sebastian Martinez-Christensen, reporteros de ESPN Deportes, también informarán desde el estadio Raymond James.

Programación del Super Bowl LV – Domingo 7 de febrero (ET):

Hora (ET) Programa Plataformas 3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 4:30 p.m. NFL Live from Tampa ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 6 p.m. Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 10 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

El Super Bowl LV presentará a dos grandes de la liga: los mariscales de campo Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) y Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs).

Momentos destacados de la programación:

ESPN Deportes contará con 15 comentaristas de ESPN Deportes, encabezado por Varela, Viruega, Sutcliffe, Martínez-Christensen y Perez desde Tampa; Ciro Procuna y Ramiro Pruneda desde los estudios en la Ciudad de México; y Eitan Benezra, Kary Correa, Sergio Dipp, Rebecca Landa, José Mondragón, Miguel Pasquel, Mauricio Pedroza, Fernando Tirado y Javier Trejo Garay colaborarán desde estudios en sus hogares.

Ocho horas consecutivas de cobertura en vivo el domingo del Super Bowl, comenzando con SportsCenter a las 3 p.m. ET, seguido del programa de 90 minutos NFL Live from Tampa antes del partido a las 4:30 p.m. ET y una edición de SportsCenter inmediatamente después del partido.

Noticias diarias y programación informativa con informes originados desde el lugar durante toda la semana en SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Los Capitanes, Jorge Ramos y Su Banda (ESPN+) y Cronómetro.



ESPNDeportes.com – Los reporteros multimedia Martínez Christensen y Carlos Nava ofrecerán informes diarios sobre el Super Bowl LV que incluirán conferencias de prensa, noticias, novedades y análisis sobre ambos equipos.



Super Bowl LV: La Previa – El programa antes del partido se transmitirá vía streaming en la ESPN App, en ESPN Deportes en Twitter, Facebook y en el canal de YouTube @NFLEspanol.

La campaña de marketing de ESPN Deportes presentará la exitosa canción de Pit Bull “Get Ready”, que carga de energía el material creativo, resaltando a los aficionados latinos y combinando a la vez tomas de acción que resaltan el encuentro entre dos de las más grandes estrellas de la NFL.

