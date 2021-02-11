UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Live from Las Vegas Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ PPV; Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET

Extensive week-long coverage highlighted by a live one-hour UFC 258 Pre-Show Saturday on ABC at 2 p.m. ET

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns, the highly-anticipated welterweight title bout, will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, February 13, at 10 p.m. ET. The main event features a matchup between champion Kamaru Usman and former teammate and No. 1-ranked contender Gilbert Burns live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion Usman (17-1) is currently tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the longest winning streak in the 170-pound weight class with 12 consecutive wins. Those wins include title victories over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. However, challenger Burns (19-3) is riding a four-win streak of his own since joining the welterweight division in 2019.

The season 21 welterweight champion of The Ultimate Fighter, fans can watch Usman’s second-round submission of Hayder Hassan now on ESPN+. In 2015, Usman took home the top prize for his gym, Blackzilians against rival gym, American Top Team. Each week, a new season of The Ultimate Fighter will be made available on ESPN+.

The card also features a co-main women’s flyweight matchup of No. 10 Maycee Barber (7-1) vs. No. 15 Alexa Grasso (12-3). Elsewhere on the main card, the youngest The Ultimate Fighter winner in history, Kevin Gastelum (16-6-1) will take on Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Ian Heinisch (14-3).

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns will begin with early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Live coverage begins on Saturday, with UFC Live: UFC 258 Pre-Show, airing on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. The Pre Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 258.

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Original Content:

UFC 258 Countdown: Usman vs. Burns : The show gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing throughout fight week on ESPN linear networks.

: The show gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing throughout fight week on ESPN linear networks. UFC 258: Embedded: This daily all-access series follows athletes throughout fight week, leading up to UFC’s next pay-per-view event; one new episode each day is available on ESPN+

Unlocking Victory: UFC 258 is now available on ESPN+

is now available on ESPN+ UFC 258 Official Weigh-In Show (Friday): Ariel Helwani, Brett Okamoto, Michael Eaves and the ESPN MMA team check in live from the official UFC weigh-ins ahead of the UFC 258 PPV event; streaming live, exclusively on ESPN+

Ariel & the Bad Guy: Recent episodes are now available on ESPN+

Detail: former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier breaks down Dustin Poirier’s upset victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, in which Poirier utilized exceptional patience and devastating leg kicks to avenge his previous loss to McGregor. Detailis the ground-breaking sports analysis series produced by Granity Studios, exclusively on ESPN+.

SportsCenter (Thur.-Sun): Brett Okamoto and Chael Sonnen will report from UFC APEX for ESPN’s flagship news and information program.

ESPN.Com

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App and purchase UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 2/12 11:55 a.m. UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Weigh-in ESPN+ 2 p.m. UFC 258 Pre-Show: Usman. Vs. Burns ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Draft Kings: Usman vs. Burns ESPN2 Sat., 2/13 2 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Draft Kings: Usman vs. Burns Pre-Show ABC 5:30 p.m. UFC 258: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show ESPNMMA YouTube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App 6:30 p.m. UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns (Early Prelims) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) Sun., 2/14 1 a.m. UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Post Show* ESPN+

*immediately following main card

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Gilbert Burns UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso Undercard Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch Undercard Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green Undercard Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez 8:00 PM Feature Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez Undercard Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima Undercard Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin Undercard Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez 6:30 PM Feature Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher Undercard Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe Undercard Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

