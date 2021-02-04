UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov — February 6 Exclusively on ESPN+

To Share: https://bit.ly/3aAAhse
February 4, 2020
Main event features heavyweight bout between (#5) Alistair Overeem and (#6) Alexander Volkov
Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET, Prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET
To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc
ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov takes place this Saturday, February 6, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Coverage begins with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET, all exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Fight Night is headlined by No. 5 ranked contender Alistair Overeem and No. 6 Alexander Volkov. Overeem, among the most decorated heavyweights in MMA who won his first professional fight on Oct. 24, 1999, hopes to extend his winning streak to three over Volkov, appearing in his fourth UFC main event.
The co-main features a bantamweight bout between contenders as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 4 Frankie Edgar. Sandhagen, with a TKO win over Marlon Moraes last October, faces Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion who won his bantamweight debut last August.
ESPN.com:
- Stealing the spotlight, beating the odds: Inside Frankie Edgar’s improbable run of UFC success
- Expert Picks: Alistair Overeem is crafty, Alexander Volkov is sneaky–who has the edge?
- Friday: Viewers guide at com/mma
- MMA Fightcenter: live statistics and fighter profile cards
- UFC Fight Night Pick ‘Em
- UFC on ESPN: Complete schedule
Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Watch: Best of UFC on ESPN+
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (All times ET)
|Fri., 2/5
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Overeem vs. Volkov
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Pre-Show: Overeem vs. Volkov
|ESPN+
|Sat., 2/6
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (Main Card)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Post Show*
|ESPN+
*immediately following Main Card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 PM
|Main
|Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov
|Co-Main
|Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar
|Undercard
|Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson
|Undercard
|Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape
|Undercard
|Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar
|Undercard
|Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush
|5:00 PM
|Feature
|Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida
|Undercard
|Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques
|Undercard
|Timur Valieu vs. Martin Day
|Undercard
|Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes
|Undercard
|Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards
|Undercard
|Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio
|Undercard
|Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal
|Undercard
|Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera
###