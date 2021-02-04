UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov — February 6 Exclusively on ESPN+

To Share: https://bit.ly/3aAAhse

February 4, 2020

Main event features heavyweight bout between (#5) Alistair Overeem and (#6) Alexander Volkov

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET, Prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov takes place this Saturday, February 6, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Coverage begins with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET, all exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Fight Night is headlined by No. 5 ranked contender Alistair Overeem and No. 6 Alexander Volkov. Overeem, among the most decorated heavyweights in MMA who won his first professional fight on Oct. 24, 1999, hopes to extend his winning streak to three over Volkov, appearing in his fourth UFC main event.

The co-main features a bantamweight bout between contenders as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 4 Frankie Edgar. Sandhagen, with a TKO win over Marlon Moraes last October, faces Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion who won his bantamweight debut last August.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (All times ET)

Fri., 2/5 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Overeem vs. Volkov ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Pre-Show: Overeem vs. Volkov ESPN+ Sat., 2/6 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Post Show* ESPN+

*immediately following Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov Co-Main Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar Undercard Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape Undercard Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar Undercard Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush 5:00 PM Feature Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida Undercard Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques Undercard Timur Valieu vs. Martin Day Undercard Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes Undercard Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards Undercard Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio Undercard Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal Undercard Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera

