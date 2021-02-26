UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane February 27 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event features heavyweight clash between No. 4 Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET and Prelims begin at 5 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

To subscribe visit com/ufc

com/ufc ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Rozenstruik vs. Gane is set for this Saturday, February 27, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET and prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET.

The march towards a shot at the heavyweight title continues to heat up as No. 4-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7-ranked Ciryl Gane meet in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night. Unbeaten as a professional, French sensation Gane has won four of those bouts in the Octagon, finishing three of his opponents before the final horn. However, Suriname’s Rozenstruik is a feared striker who has scored all five of his UFC victories by knockout with a near-perfect record, including victories over former UFC heavyweight champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos. His lone defeat was to the division’s current No. 1-ranked contender Francis Ngannou, who gets his shot at the title later next month at UFC 260.

ESPN.com

SOCIAL: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com/ufc or on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (All times ET)

Programming

Fri., 2/26 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Rozenstruik vs. Gane ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane ESPN+ Sat., 2/27 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (PRELIMS) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (MAIN CARD) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane ESPN



NOTE: UFC 259 Countdown: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya will debut this Saturday on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane Co-Main Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev Undercard Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Undercard Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera Undercard Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom 5:00 PM Feature Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises Undercard Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder Undercard Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov Undercard Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo Undercard William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield Undercard Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Max Grishin



About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.5 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

# # #

ESPN / ESPN+

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Danny Chi / [email protected] / 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell / [email protected] / 213-405-4402

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581