2021 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships to Make Broadcast Debut on ABC

ESPN continues to raise the bar in its coverage of collegiate gymnastics across ESPN networks, with the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships making its broadcast debut on ABC in 2021. Semifinal I is set for Friday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with Semifinal II airing live at 6 p.m. Friday, also on ESPN2. The Championship Final will be live on Saturday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

In addition, for the first time in ESPN history, the four NCAA regional competitions will be available live on ESPN3 with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus. NCAA regionals will be hosted in Salt Lake City, Athens, Ga., Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Morgantown, W. Va., with coverage available on ESPN3 for Days 2 and 3 of competition, April 2-3.

Next up in ESPN’s comprehensive collegiate gymnastics coverage is Conference Championship Saturday on March 20, which features the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. and both sessions of the SEC Gymnastics Championship on SEC Network, slated for 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

In total, ESPN networks boasted nearly 50 hours of flips, full-outs and all-around action in 2021, with more to come in the postseason. Between the regular season, Conference Championship Saturday and the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, more than two dozen meets featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC were available across ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and SEC Network+.

Date Time (ET) Meet Network Fri, Apr 2 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Morgantown ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Athens ESPN3 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Tuscaloosa ESPN3 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Salt Lake City ESPN3 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Morgantown ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Athens ESPN3 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Tuscaloosa ESPN3 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Salt Lake City ESPN3 Sat, Apr 3 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Morgantown ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Athens ESPN3 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Tuscaloosa ESPN3 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals – Salt Lake City ESPN3 Fri, Apr 16 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Semifinal I ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Semifinal II ESPN2 Sat, Apr 17 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Final ABC 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Trophy Ceremony ESPN3

