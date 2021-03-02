ESPN Presents Women’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by SoFi; More than 20 Conference Champions Crowned

Wednesday, March 3 marks the official start to Champ Week Presented by SoFi, making ESPN the home of more than 20 women’s basketball conference championships. Nearly 200 matchups will air across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN3, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra through Sunday, March 14, as teams punch their tickets to this year’s NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Champ Week Highlights

Teams from 23 Division I conferences will earn their spot in the NCAA Women’s Tournament by winning their conference titles live on ESPN Networks

Championship Sunday: The ACC (Noon, ESPN2), SEC (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Pac-12 (8 p.m., ESPN2) Championships will all be televised on Sunday, March 7. The Atlantic 10 (noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (1 p.m., ESPN2) and Northeast (2 p.m., ESPNU) Championships will be televised on Sunday, March 14.

There will be 14 televised conference championships, with the remaining nine offered digitally.

All of the nearly 200 matchups will be available in the ESPN App.

In-Depth ACC and SEC Tournament Coverage

SEC Network will televise the first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championships available on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively SEC Network analyst/reporter Steffi Sorensen will be on site in Greenville, reporting from the sidelines of every game as the SEC crowns a new champion. Courtney Lyle & Carolyn Peck and Eric Frede & Tamika Catchings will be on the call throughout the SEC Women’s Tournament. SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage in studio in Charlotte, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week

with the semifinals and championships available on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship will be available on ACC Network Extra with the semifinals and championship televised on ACC Network and ESPN2 respectively. Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call for the semifinals and championship games. Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will be live in-studio with pre and postgame coverage throughout the tournament. The ladies night edition will be hosted by Kelsey Riggs with analysts Kelly Gramlich, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt.

will be available on ACC Network Extra with the semifinals and championship televised on ACC Network and ESPN2 respectively.

Compliments of ESPN.com and espnW

com will track Champ Week brackets and automatic NCAA tournament berths in real time, in addition to predicting the player of the year in each conference, as well as the team expected to clinch the tournament’s bid.

Bracketology projections from bracketologist Charlie Creme will be updated nearly every day leading into Selection Monday.

com's Mechelle Voepel will examine the debate regarding players in the running for national player of the year.

Ahead of the Mountain West Conference tournament, ESPN.com’s David Hale will take a closer look at name, image and likeness (NIL) rights in college sports, and how the real beneficiaries of expected changes won’t be sports’ biggest superstars but social media celebrities, such as Fresno State’s Cavinder twins, athletes whose accomplishments are dwarfed by massive TikTok followings.

Before Champ Week ends, ESPN.com will name its National Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Coach of the Year and All-Americans.

All Roads Lead to the Alamodome

Teams receiving NCAA Tournament bids will be revealed during the NCAA Women’s Selection Show Special on Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The special will be hosted by Maria Taylor, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andy Landers, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. In-depth analysis and reporting will continue on ESPNU at 8 p.m. with NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 Women’s Basketball Championship begins Sunday, March 21 with games available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and, for the first time, ABC. The entire Women’s Final Four (April 2-4) will air on ESPN live from the Alamodome.

Beginning this year, all 63 games of the tournament will be available nationally, meaning that first and second rounds will no longer be regionalized.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Mar 2 2 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Northern Kentucky at Wright State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

IUPUI at Oakland ESPN+ 8 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Cleveland State at Green Bay ESPN+ 8 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Youngstown State at Milwaukee ESPN+ Wed, Mar 3 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 1*

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh ACC Network Extra 4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Auburn vs. Florida SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Austin Peay at Belmont ESPN+ Thu, Mar 4 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round

Mississippi State vs. LSU

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Noon SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 2*

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina ACC Network Extra 1p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game Game 3* ACC Network Extra 4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 4* ACC Network Extra 7:15 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 8:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 5* ACC Network Extra Fri, Mar 5 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Noon SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal * ACC Network Extra 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi, Sorenson SEC Network 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal* ACC Network Extra 3 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal* ACC Network Extra 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 8:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal* ACC Network Extra Sat, Mar 6 Noon Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Holly Rowe ACC Network TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Holly Rowe ACC Network 3 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU Sun, Mar 7 Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 Noon SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ Noon Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal

UMass Lowell at Stony Brook ESPN+ 12:45 PM Summit League Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal

Albany at Maine ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 2 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Lafayette at Boston University ESPN+ 2 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Holy Cross at Lehigh ESPN+ 3 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal UMass Lowell at Stony Brook ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Loyola (MD) at Bucknell ESPN+ 4 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Army at American University ESPN+ 8 p.m. Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ESPN2 Mon, Mar 8 11 a.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 12:45 PM Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship

Doug Sherman, Andrea Lloyd ESPNU 2:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ Tue, Mar 9 Noon AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ Noon Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship

Jason Benetti, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 2 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship

Kevin Fitzgerald, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 4 p.m. West Coast Women’s Basketball Championship

Paul Sunderland, Andraya Carter ESPNU 5 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 10 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ Wed, Mar 10 11 a.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 Noon Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Play-In Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 4 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

George Mason at George Washington ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 5:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 6:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 7 p.m. Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 8:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 11 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 11 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 Thu, Mar 11 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round

Duquesne at La Salle ESPN+ Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round

Saint Joseph’s vs. UMass ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Kris Budden ESPNU Fri, Mar 12 10 a.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen ESPNU Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ Noon Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen ESPNU 3 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 3 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 6 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 13 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPNEWS TBD Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship

John Schriffen, Andrea Llyod ESPN3 1 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ESPNU 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship

Derek Jones, King McClure ESPN3 4 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship

Paul Sunderland, Andraya Carter ESPN+ 8 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN3 Sun, Mar 14 Noon Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 1 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen ESPN2 2 p.m. Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+

*Women’s Basketball Tournament games on ACCNX are subject to blackout

