ESPN Presents Women’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by SoFi; More than 20 Conference Champions Crowned
Wednesday, March 3 marks the official start to Champ Week Presented by SoFi, making ESPN the home of more than 20 women’s basketball conference championships. Nearly 200 matchups will air across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN3, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra through Sunday, March 14, as teams punch their tickets to this year’s NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Champ Week Highlights
- Teams from 23 Division I conferences will earn their spot in the NCAA Women’s Tournament by winning their conference titles live on ESPN Networks
- Championship Sunday: The ACC (Noon, ESPN2), SEC (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Pac-12 (8 p.m., ESPN2) Championships will all be televised on Sunday, March 7. The Atlantic 10 (noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (1 p.m., ESPN2) and Northeast (2 p.m., ESPNU) Championships will be televised on Sunday, March 14.
- There will be 14 televised conference championships, with the remaining nine offered digitally.
- All of the nearly 200 matchups will be available in the ESPN App.
In-Depth ACC and SEC Tournament Coverage
- SEC Network will televise the first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championships available on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively
- SEC Network analyst/reporter Steffi Sorensen will be on site in Greenville, reporting from the sidelines of every game as the SEC crowns a new champion. Courtney Lyle & Carolyn Peck and Eric Frede & Tamika Catchings will be on the call throughout the SEC Women’s Tournament.
- SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage in studio in Charlotte, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week
- The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship will be available on ACC Network Extra with the semifinals and championship televised on ACC Network and ESPN2 respectively.
- Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call for the semifinals and championship games.
- Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will be live in-studio with pre and postgame coverage throughout the tournament. The ladies night edition will be hosted by Kelsey Riggs with analysts Kelly Gramlich, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt.
Compliments of ESPN.com and espnW
- com will track Champ Week brackets and automatic NCAA tournament berths in real time, in addition to predicting the player of the year in each conference, as well as the team expected to clinch the tournament’s bid.
Bracketology projections from bracketologist Charlie Creme will be updated nearly every day leading into Selection Monday.
- com’s Mechelle Voepel will examine the debate regarding players in the running for national player of the year.
- Ahead of the Mountain West Conference tournament, ESPN.com’s David Hale will take a closer look at name, image and likeness (NIL) rights in college sports, and how the real beneficiaries of expected changes won’t be sports’ biggest superstars but social media celebrities, such as Fresno State’s Cavinder twins, athletes whose accomplishments are dwarfed by massive TikTok followings.
- Before Champ Week ends, ESPN.com will name its National Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Coach of the Year and All-Americans.
All Roads Lead to the Alamodome
Teams receiving NCAA Tournament bids will be revealed during the NCAA Women’s Selection Show Special on Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The special will be hosted by Maria Taylor, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andy Landers, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. In-depth analysis and reporting will continue on ESPNU at 8 p.m. with NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage.
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 Women’s Basketball Championship begins Sunday, March 21 with games available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and, for the first time, ABC. The entire Women’s Final Four (April 2-4) will air on ESPN live from the Alamodome.
Beginning this year, all 63 games of the tournament will be available nationally, meaning that first and second rounds will no longer be regionalized.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Mar 2
|2 p.m.
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Northern Kentucky at Wright State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
IUPUI at Oakland
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Cleveland State at Green Bay
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Youngstown State at Milwaukee
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 3
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 1*
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh
|ACC Network Extra
|4 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Auburn vs. Florida
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Austin Peay at Belmont
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 4
|11 a.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Mississippi State vs. LSU
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|Noon
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 2*
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
|ACC Network Extra
|1p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2:15 p.m.
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game Game 3*
|ACC Network Extra
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 4*
|ACC Network Extra
|7:15 p.m.
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 5*
|ACC Network Extra
|Fri, Mar 5
|11 a.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|Noon
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal *
|ACC Network Extra
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi, Sorenson
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal*
|ACC Network Extra
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal*
|ACC Network Extra
|8 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal*
|ACC Network Extra
|Sat, Mar 6
|Noon
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Holly Rowe
|ACC Network
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN3
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN3
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN3
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Holly Rowe
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNU
|Sun, Mar 7
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|Noon
|SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal
UMass Lowell at Stony Brook
|ESPN+
|12:45 PM
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal
Albany at Maine
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Lafayette at Boston University
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Holy Cross at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal
UMass Lowell at Stony Brook
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Loyola (MD) at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Army at American University
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ESPN2
|Mon, Mar 8
|11 a.m.
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|12:45 PM
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship
Doug Sherman, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 9
|Noon
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship
Jason Benetti, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|West Coast Women’s Basketball Championship
Paul Sunderland, Andraya Carter
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 10
|11 a.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|Noon
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Play-In Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|2:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
George Mason at George Washington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|5:30 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|6:30 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|8:30 p.m.
|AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|Thu, Mar 11
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Duquesne at La Salle
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|Noon
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Saint Joseph’s vs. UMass
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m. p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Kris Budden
|ESPNU
|Fri, Mar 12
|10 a.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|Noon
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 13
|11 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNEWS
|TBD
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
John Schriffen, Andrea Llyod
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
Derek Jones, King McClure
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
Paul Sunderland, Andraya Carter
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN3
|Sun, Mar 14
|Noon
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
*Women’s Basketball Tournament games on ACCNX are subject to blackout
