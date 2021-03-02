ESPN Presents Women’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by SoFi; More than 20 Conference Champions Crowned

College Basketball - Women's

ESPN Presents Women’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by SoFi; More than 20 Conference Champions Crowned

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 20 hours ago

Wednesday, March 3 marks the official start to Champ Week Presented by SoFi, making ESPN the home of more than 20 women’s basketball conference championships. Nearly 200 matchups will air across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN3, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra through Sunday, March 14, as teams punch their tickets to this year’s NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Champ Week Highlights

  • Teams from 23 Division I conferences will earn their spot in the NCAA Women’s Tournament by winning their conference titles live on ESPN Networks
  • Championship Sunday: The ACC (Noon, ESPN2), SEC (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Pac-12 (8 p.m., ESPN2) Championships will all be televised on Sunday, March 7. The Atlantic 10 (noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (1 p.m., ESPN2) and Northeast (2 p.m., ESPNU) Championships will be televised on Sunday, March 14.
  • There will be 14 televised conference championships, with the remaining nine offered digitally.
  • All of the nearly 200 matchups will be available in the ESPN App.

In-Depth ACC and SEC Tournament Coverage

  • SEC Network will televise the first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championships available on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively
    • SEC Network analyst/reporter Steffi Sorensen will be on site in Greenville, reporting from the sidelines of every game as the SEC crowns a new champion. Courtney Lyle & Carolyn Peck and Eric Frede & Tamika Catchings will be on the call throughout the SEC Women’s Tournament.
    • SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage in studio in Charlotte, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week
  • The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship will be available on ACC Network Extra with the semifinals and championship televised on ACC Network and ESPN2 respectively.
    • Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call for the semifinals and championship games.
    • Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will be live in-studio with pre and postgame coverage throughout the tournament. The ladies night edition will be hosted by Kelsey Riggs with analysts Kelly Gramlich, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt.

Compliments of ESPN.com and espnW

  • com will track Champ Week brackets and automatic NCAA tournament berths in real time, in addition to predicting the player of the year in each conference, as well as the team expected to clinch the tournament’s bid.
    Bracketology projections from bracketologist Charlie Creme will be updated nearly every day leading into Selection Monday.
  • com’s Mechelle Voepel will examine the debate regarding players in the running for national player of the year.
  • Ahead of the Mountain West Conference tournament, ESPN.com’s David Hale will take a closer look at name, image and likeness (NIL) rights in college sports, and how the real beneficiaries of expected changes won’t be sports’ biggest superstars but social media celebrities, such as Fresno State’s Cavinder twins, athletes whose accomplishments are dwarfed by massive TikTok followings.
  • Before Champ Week ends, ESPN.com will name its National Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Coach of the Year and All-Americans.

All Roads Lead to the Alamodome
Teams receiving NCAA Tournament bids will be revealed during the NCAA Women’s Selection Show Special on Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The special will be hosted by Maria Taylor, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andy Landers, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. In-depth analysis and reporting will continue on ESPNU at 8 p.m. with NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 Women’s Basketball Championship begins Sunday, March 21 with games available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and, for the first time, ABC. The entire Women’s Final Four (April 2-4) will air on ESPN live from the Alamodome.

Beginning this year, all 63 games of the tournament will be available nationally, meaning that first and second rounds will no longer be regionalized.

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tue, Mar 2 2 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Northern Kentucky at Wright State 		ESPN+
  3 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
IUPUI at Oakland		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Cleveland State at Green Bay 		ESPN+
  8 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Youngstown State at Milwaukee		 ESPN+
Wed, Mar 3 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin 		ESPN+
  2 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 1*
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh		 ACC Network Extra
  4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Auburn vs. Florida 		SEC Network
  4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Austin Peay at Belmont		 ESPN+
Thu, Mar 4 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Mississippi State vs. LSU
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  Noon SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 2*
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina 		ACC Network Extra
  1p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  2:15 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game Game 3* ACC Network Extra
  4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  5 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  6 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 4* ACC Network Extra
  7:15 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game 5* ACC Network Extra
Fri, Mar 5 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  Noon SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  Noon Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal * ACC Network Extra
  12:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi, Sorenson		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal* ACC Network Extra
  3 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  6 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal* ACC Network Extra
  8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal* ACC Network Extra
Sat, Mar 6 Noon Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Holly Rowe		 ACC Network
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3
  12:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  12:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Holly Rowe		 ACC Network
  3 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  3 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+
  3:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPNU
Sun, Mar 7 Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPN2
  Noon SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+
  Noon Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  3 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal
UMass Lowell at Stony Brook		 ESPN+
  12:45 PM Summit League Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal ESPN+
  1 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal
Albany at Maine		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Lafayette at Boston University 		ESPN+
  2 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Holy Cross at Lehigh 		ESPN+
  3 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Semifinal

UMass Lowell at Stony Brook

 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  3:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal ESPN+
  4 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Loyola (MD) at Bucknell		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Army at American University 		ESPN+
  8 p.m. Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ESPN2
Mon, Mar 8 11 a.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Semifinal ESPN+
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  12:45 PM Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Semifinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship
Doug Sherman, Andrea Lloyd		 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
  3:45 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
Tue, Mar 9 Noon AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
  Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+
  Noon Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship
Jason Benetti, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+
  3 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Sam Gore, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3
  4 p.m. West Coast Women’s Basketball Championship
Paul Sunderland, Andraya Carter		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+
  7 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
  10 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
Wed, Mar 10 11 a.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal ESPN+
  Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  Noon Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
 

 

 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson		 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Play-In Round ESPN+
  2 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  3 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  3 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Preliminary Round ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  4 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
George Mason at George Washington		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  4 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  5 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  5:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  6:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  7 p.m. Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3
  7 p.m. Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3
  7:30 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  8 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  8:30 p.m. AAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN+
  11 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  11 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
Thu, Mar 11 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Duquesne at La Salle 		ESPN+
  Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  TBD Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  3 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  5 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
Saint Joseph’s vs. UMass		 ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+
  6 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3
  7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  8 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+
  9 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  10 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Kris Budden		 ESPNU
Fri, Mar 12 10 a.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 ESPNU
  Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3
  Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+
  Noon Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+
  3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3
  3 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  5 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  5 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  5 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3
  6 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3
  7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  8 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  9 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+
  9:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Mar 13 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPNEWS
  TBD Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
John Schriffen, Andrea Llyod		 ESPN3
  1 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
Derek Jones, King McClure		 ESPN3
  4 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  5 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  5 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+
  5 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
Paul Sunderland, Andraya Carter		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN3
Sun, Mar 14 Noon Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU
  1 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
Chuckie Kempf, Brenda VanLengen		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+
  3 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+
  3 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+

*Women’s Basketball Tournament games on ACCNX are subject to blackout
-30-

 

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp

Kimberly Elchlepp

Back to top button
Close