ACC Network Presents All ACC Watch Party: Duke vs North Carolina Saturday

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer an alternate viewing option for Saturday night’s Duke at North Carolina showdown with All ACC Watch Party: Duke vs North Carolina beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The show will feature host Jordan Cornette along with former Duke forward Carlos Boozer and former North Carolina guard Vince Carter sharing stories and reacting to live game action. Boozer and Carter will provide viewers a first-hand perspective and inside look at college basketball’s greatest rivalry.

ESPN’s Saturday Primetime presented by H&R Block franchise will close the regular season with the historic rivalry and the second meeting between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels. The game will be called by Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas, and will also be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Optimum and Comcast.

