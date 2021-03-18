All Roads Lead to Texas – The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Begins Sunday, March 21

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Presented by Capital One begins on Sunday, March 21 with first round games available for the first time on ABC, along with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Tournament action continues throughout the month of March, culminating in the NCAA Women’s Final Four live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (April 2 & 4). For the first time, the entire tournament will be available full national with no regionalization of the first and second rounds. All games will be available in the ESPN App.

First and second round games will take place at various locations in and around San Antonio including the Alamodome, the University of Texas (Austin), Texas State University (San Marcos), St. Mary’s University (San Antonio) and UTSA (San Antonio).

Two teams will provide studio updates throughout the first round:

Host Maria Taylor with analysts Andy Landers and Rebecca Lobo

Host Kelsey Riggs with analysts Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt

Taylor, Landers and Lobo will handle second round duties with Carolyn Peck joining Taylor and Landers for the remainder of the tournament.

Commentator Teams

First and Second Round

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo

Beth Mowins and Renee Montgomery

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck

Pam Ward and LaChina Robinson

Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings

Kevin Fitzgerald and Christy Thomaskutty

Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich

Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen

Sam Ravech and Brenda VanLengen

Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod

Reporter Holly Rowe will be available throughout the first and second rounds, working a variety of game assignments.

Sweet 16 and Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and LaChina Robinson

Final Four

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Features

UConn Young Vibes: Geno Auriemma’s Huskies have no seniors and are led by freshman superstar, Paige Bueckers. Will those young vibes get them to title No. 12 for the program?

Geno Auriemma’s Huskies have no seniors and are led by freshman superstar, Paige Bueckers. Will those young vibes get them to title No. 12 for the program? Stanford Nomads: The COVID-19 pandemic created unparalleled challenges for every team this season. Rules, postponements and cancellations led teams to adjust their schedules and travel like never before. The Stanford Cardinal juggled all that to the extreme as they spent 63 days on the road from early December to end of January, traveling over 7,500 miles to play games

The COVID-19 pandemic created unparalleled challenges for every team this season. Rules, postponements and cancellations led teams to adjust their schedules and travel like never before. The Stanford Cardinal juggled all that to the extreme as they spent 63 days on the road from early December to end of January, traveling over 7,500 miles to play games Black History Always and United We Win: Content supporting the stories of Black female athletes and coaches will be showcased through a series of pieces that speak to unity and social justice efforts led by teams and celebrate the accomplishment of the Black pioneers in women’s basketball. This includes a piece where Dawn Staley reads her letter of thanks to Rutgers head coach, C. Vivian Stringer, who is in her 50th season of coaching and has been a trailblazer for Black female coaches.

Content supporting the stories of Black female athletes and coaches will be showcased through a series of pieces that speak to unity and social justice efforts led by teams and celebrate the accomplishment of the Black pioneers in women’s basketball. This includes a piece where Dawn Staley reads her letter of thanks to Rutgers head coach, C. Vivian Stringer, who is in her 50th season of coaching and has been a trailblazer for Black female coaches. Number One: Charli Collier, who has declared for the WNBA Draft will share the story of her father, who passed away of cancer when she was 16. He always told her she would be No. 1, but he didn’t specify in what area that would be. She is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Charli Collier, who has declared for the WNBA Draft will share the story of her father, who passed away of cancer when she was 16. He always told her she would be No. 1, but he didn’t specify in what area that would be. She is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. The Road Back: Baylor senior, DiDi Richards took over as the team’s point guard, but before she could lead her squad on the hardwood, she suffered a spinal cord injury in the team’s first scrimmage.

Baylor senior, DiDi Richards took over as the team’s point guard, but before she could lead her squad on the hardwood, she suffered a spinal cord injury in the team’s first scrimmage. Writing Her Own Paige: UConn greats on Paige Bueckers – Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Swin Cash and Rebecca Lobo discuss Paige’s talent and her handling the pressure of being a star freshman.

­SEC Network

SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the six men’s and seven women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in the NCAA Tournaments. Hosts Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts throughout the two tourneys, including Carter and Sorensen, as well as former Mizzou standout Sophie Cunningham for first round action.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s All ACC will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournaments. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw following each round throughout the tournaments.

espnW

espnW will have writers in San Antonio for each round, including Mechelle Voepel on site for the Sweet 16 through the national championship game. Content includes:

Live analysis, social posts, game coverage and highlights from each round

Expert picks and predictions for the tournament and, once the Sweet 16 is set, for each game

Voepel, Charlie Creme, Royce Young and Andrea Adelson will continue to provide analysis of the top seeds, each region, upsets and the tournament’s biggest storylines

Updated WNBA mock drafts during the tournament and after a champion is crowned

The best women’s college basketball player by jersey number

To mark the 20-year anniversary of Missouri State’s Final Four run, a look back at how Jackie Stiles-mania took over 2001 NCAA tournament

Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2021-22 season will be posted

Elizabeth Merrill will profile Louisville senior All-American Dana Evans, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft

Katie Barnes will provide an inside look at the friendship that fuels March Madness — between UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.

Additionally, as part of ESPN’s Women’s History Month celebration, Merrill showcases Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who has more wins than any coach in Division I women’s basketball history.

ESPN Audio

Before filling out the bracket, take a listen to the latest “Around the Rim” podcast, where LaChina Robinson welcomes in a few friends to share insight into what we should watch for from teams across the field ahead of the tournament. Voices include: Christy Thomaskutty, Christy Winters-Scott, Monica McNutt, Brooke Weisbrod, Brenda VanLengen, Andraya Carter, the Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, Carolyn Peck, women’s basketball writer Michelle Smith McDonald, Tiffany Greene and Big Sky’s Mariluz Cook. Expect “Around the Rim” to bring fans updates after the first and second rounds, the Sweet 16, the Elite 8 and the Final Four.

2021 Tournament Challenge Game

ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game is once again allowing fans to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each game in the women’s tournament from the first round through the championship game. As with all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play, and fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each for the men’s and women’s tournaments at ESPN.com/bracket or the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Sun, Mar 21 Noon No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings ESPN Noon No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech

Sam Ravech, Brenda VenLengen ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky

Courtney Lyle Carolyn Peck ESPN 2 p.m. No. 14 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 3 p.m. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ESPN 4 p.m. No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor

Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery ABC 4:30 p.m. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse

Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 16 High Point vs. No. 1 UConn

Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery ESPN 8 p.m. No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 9:30 p.m. No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida

Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ESPN Mon, Mar 22 Noon No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPN Noon No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 Noon No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers

Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings ESPN 2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana

Sam Ravech, Brenda VanLengen ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ESPN 4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN 6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M

Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State

Sam Ravech, Brenda VanLengen ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ESPN 8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA

Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery ESPN 10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 Tue, Mar 23 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 Wed, Mar 24 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2 Sat, Mar 27 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN2 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN2 Sun, Mar 28 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN Mon, Mar 29 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN Tue, Mar 30 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN Fri, Apr 2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal ESPN Sun, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN

