All Roads Lead to Texas – The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Begins Sunday, March 21
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Presented by Capital One begins on Sunday, March 21 with first round games available for the first time on ABC, along with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Tournament action continues throughout the month of March, culminating in the NCAA Women’s Final Four live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (April 2 & 4). For the first time, the entire tournament will be available full national with no regionalization of the first and second rounds. All games will be available in the ESPN App.
First and second round games will take place at various locations in and around San Antonio including the Alamodome, the University of Texas (Austin), Texas State University (San Marcos), St. Mary’s University (San Antonio) and UTSA (San Antonio).
Two teams will provide studio updates throughout the first round:
- Host Maria Taylor with analysts Andy Landers and Rebecca Lobo
- Host Kelsey Riggs with analysts Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt
Taylor, Landers and Lobo will handle second round duties with Carolyn Peck joining Taylor and Landers for the remainder of the tournament.
Commentator Teams
First and Second Round
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo
- Beth Mowins and Renee Montgomery
- Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli
- Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
- Pam Ward and LaChina Robinson
- Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings
- Kevin Fitzgerald and Christy Thomaskutty
- Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich
- Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen
- Sam Ravech and Brenda VanLengen
- Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod
Reporter Holly Rowe will be available throughout the first and second rounds, working a variety of game assignments.
Sweet 16 and Elite 8
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
- Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and LaChina Robinson
Final Four
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
Features
- UConn Young Vibes: Geno Auriemma’s Huskies have no seniors and are led by freshman superstar, Paige Bueckers. Will those young vibes get them to title No. 12 for the program?
- Stanford Nomads: The COVID-19 pandemic created unparalleled challenges for every team this season. Rules, postponements and cancellations led teams to adjust their schedules and travel like never before. The Stanford Cardinal juggled all that to the extreme as they spent 63 days on the road from early December to end of January, traveling over 7,500 miles to play games
- Black History Always and United We Win: Content supporting the stories of Black female athletes and coaches will be showcased through a series of pieces that speak to unity and social justice efforts led by teams and celebrate the accomplishment of the Black pioneers in women’s basketball. This includes a piece where Dawn Staley reads her letter of thanks to Rutgers head coach, C. Vivian Stringer, who is in her 50th season of coaching and has been a trailblazer for Black female coaches.
- Number One: Charli Collier, who has declared for the WNBA Draft will share the story of her father, who passed away of cancer when she was 16. He always told her she would be No. 1, but he didn’t specify in what area that would be. She is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
- The Road Back: Baylor senior, DiDi Richards took over as the team’s point guard, but before she could lead her squad on the hardwood, she suffered a spinal cord injury in the team’s first scrimmage.
- Writing Her Own Paige: UConn greats on Paige Bueckers – Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Swin Cash and Rebecca Lobo discuss Paige’s talent and her handling the pressure of being a star freshman.
SEC Network
SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the six men’s and seven women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in the NCAA Tournaments. Hosts Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts throughout the two tourneys, including Carter and Sorensen, as well as former Mizzou standout Sophie Cunningham for first round action.
ACC Network
ACC Network’s All ACC will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournaments. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw following each round throughout the tournaments.
espnW
espnW will have writers in San Antonio for each round, including Mechelle Voepel on site for the Sweet 16 through the national championship game. Content includes:
- Live analysis, social posts, game coverage and highlights from each round
- Expert picks and predictions for the tournament and, once the Sweet 16 is set, for each game
- Voepel, Charlie Creme, Royce Young and Andrea Adelson will continue to provide analysis of the top seeds, each region, upsets and the tournament’s biggest storylines
- Updated WNBA mock drafts during the tournament and after a champion is crowned
- The best women’s college basketball player by jersey number
- To mark the 20-year anniversary of Missouri State’s Final Four run, a look back at how Jackie Stiles-mania took over 2001 NCAA tournament
- Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2021-22 season will be posted
- Elizabeth Merrill will profile Louisville senior All-American Dana Evans, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft
- Katie Barnes will provide an inside look at the friendship that fuels March Madness — between UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.
- Additionally, as part of ESPN’s Women’s History Month celebration, Merrill showcases Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who has more wins than any coach in Division I women’s basketball history.
ESPN Audio
Before filling out the bracket, take a listen to the latest “Around the Rim” podcast, where LaChina Robinson welcomes in a few friends to share insight into what we should watch for from teams across the field ahead of the tournament. Voices include: Christy Thomaskutty, Christy Winters-Scott, Monica McNutt, Brooke Weisbrod, Brenda VanLengen, Andraya Carter, the Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, Carolyn Peck, women’s basketball writer Michelle Smith McDonald, Tiffany Greene and Big Sky’s Mariluz Cook. Expect “Around the Rim” to bring fans updates after the first and second rounds, the Sweet 16, the Elite 8 and the Final Four.
2021 Tournament Challenge Game
ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game is once again allowing fans to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each game in the women’s tournament from the first round through the championship game. As with all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play, and fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each for the men’s and women’s tournaments at ESPN.com/bracket or the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android.
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Sun, Mar 21
|Noon
|No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech
Sam Ravech, Brenda VenLengen
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky
Courtney Lyle Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery
|ABC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 High Point vs. No. 1 UConn
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ESPN
|Mon, Mar 22
|Noon
|No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana
Sam Ravech, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State
Sam Ravech, Brenda VanLengen
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|Tue, Mar 23
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|Wed, Mar 24
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN2
|Sat, Mar 27
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ABC
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ESPN2
|Sun, Mar 28
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ABC
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16
|ESPN
|Mon, Mar 29
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight
|ESPN
|Tue, Mar 30
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight
|ESPN
|Fri, Apr 2
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal
|ESPN
|Sun, Apr 4
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN
-30-