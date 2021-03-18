All Roads Lead to Texas – The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Begins Sunday, March 21

College Basketball - Women's

All Roads Lead to Texas – The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Begins Sunday, March 21

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 16 hours ago

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Presented by Capital One begins on Sunday, March 21 with first round games available for the first time on ABC, along with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Tournament action continues throughout the month of March, culminating in the NCAA Women’s Final Four live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (April 2 & 4). For the first time, the entire tournament will be available full national with no regionalization of the first and second rounds. All games will be available in the ESPN App.

First and second round games will take place at various locations in and around San Antonio including the Alamodome, the University of Texas (Austin), Texas State University (San Marcos), St. Mary’s University (San Antonio) and UTSA (San Antonio).

Two teams will provide studio updates throughout the first round:

  • Host Maria Taylor with analysts Andy Landers and Rebecca Lobo
  • Host Kelsey Riggs with analysts Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt

Taylor, Landers and Lobo will handle second round duties with Carolyn Peck joining Taylor and Landers for the remainder of the tournament.

Commentator Teams
First and Second Round

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo
  • Beth Mowins and Renee Montgomery
  • Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli
  • Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
  • Pam Ward and LaChina Robinson
  • Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings
  • Kevin Fitzgerald and Christy Thomaskutty
  • Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich
  • Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen
  • Sam Ravech and Brenda VanLengen
  • Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod

Reporter Holly Rowe will be available throughout the first and second rounds, working a variety of game assignments.

Sweet 16 and Elite 8

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
  • Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and LaChina Robinson

Final Four

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Features

  • UConn Young Vibes: Geno Auriemma’s Huskies have no seniors and are led by freshman superstar, Paige Bueckers. Will those young vibes get them to title No. 12 for the program?
  • Stanford Nomads: The COVID-19 pandemic created unparalleled challenges for every team this season. Rules, postponements and cancellations led teams to adjust their schedules and travel like never before. The Stanford Cardinal juggled all that to the extreme as they spent 63 days on the road from early December to end of January, traveling over 7,500 miles to play games
  • Black History Always and United We Win: Content supporting the stories of Black female athletes and coaches will be showcased through a series of pieces that speak to unity and social justice efforts led by teams and celebrate the accomplishment of the Black pioneers in women’s basketball. This includes a piece where Dawn Staley reads her letter of thanks to Rutgers head coach, C. Vivian Stringer, who is in her 50th season of coaching and has been a trailblazer for Black female coaches.
  • Number One: Charli Collier, who has declared for the WNBA Draft will share the story of her father, who passed away of cancer when she was 16.  He always told her she would be No. 1, but he didn’t specify in what area that would be. She is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
  • The Road Back: Baylor senior, DiDi Richards took over as the team’s point guard, but before she could lead her squad on the hardwood, she suffered a spinal cord injury in the team’s first scrimmage.
  • Writing Her Own Paige: UConn greats on Paige Bueckers – Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Swin Cash and Rebecca Lobo discuss Paige’s talent and her handling the pressure of being a star freshman.

­SEC Network
SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the six men’s and seven women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in the NCAA Tournaments. Hosts Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts throughout the two tourneys, including Carter and Sorensen, as well as former Mizzou standout Sophie Cunningham for first round action.

ACC Network
ACC Network’s All ACC will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournaments. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw following each round throughout the tournaments.

espnW
espnW will have writers in San Antonio for each round, including Mechelle Voepel on site for the Sweet 16 through the national championship game. Content includes:

  • Live analysis, social posts, game coverage and highlights from each round
  • Expert picks and predictions for the tournament and, once the Sweet 16 is set, for each game
  • Voepel, Charlie Creme, Royce Young and Andrea Adelson will continue to provide analysis of the top seeds, each region, upsets and the tournament’s biggest storylines
  • Updated WNBA mock drafts during the tournament and after a champion is crowned
  • The best women’s college basketball player by jersey number
  • To mark the 20-year anniversary of Missouri State’s Final Four run, a look back at how Jackie Stiles-mania took over 2001 NCAA tournament
  • Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2021-22 season will be posted
  • Elizabeth Merrill will profile Louisville senior All-American Dana Evans, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft
  • Katie Barnes will provide an inside look at the friendship that fuels March Madness — between UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.
  • Additionally, as part of ESPN’s Women’s History Month celebration, Merrill showcases Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who has more wins than any coach in Division I women’s basketball history.

ESPN Audio
Before filling out the bracket, take a listen to the latest “Around the Rim” podcast, where LaChina Robinson welcomes in a few friends to share insight into what we should watch for from teams across the field ahead of the tournament. Voices include: Christy Thomaskutty, Christy Winters-Scott, Monica McNutt, Brooke Weisbrod, Brenda VanLengen, Andraya Carter, the Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, Carolyn Peck, women’s basketball writer Michelle Smith McDonald, Tiffany Greene and Big Sky’s Mariluz Cook. Expect “Around the Rim” to bring fans updates after the first and second rounds, the Sweet 16, the Elite 8 and the Final Four.

2021 Tournament Challenge Game
ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game is once again allowing fans to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each game in the women’s tournament from the first round through the championship game. As with all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play, and fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each for the men’s and women’s tournaments at ESPN.com/bracket or the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network
Sun, Mar 21 Noon No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings		 ESPN
  Noon No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech
Sam Ravech, Brenda VenLengen		 ESPNU
  1 p.m. No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky
Courtney Lyle Carolyn Peck		 ESPN
  2 p.m. No. 14 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  3 p.m. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ESPN
  4 p.m. No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery		 ABC
  4:30 p.m. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. No. 16 High Point vs. No. 1 UConn
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery		 ESPN
  8 p.m. No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ESPN
Mon, Mar 22 Noon No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN
  Noon No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPN2
  Noon No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings		 ESPN
  2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana
Sam Ravech, Brenda VanLengen		 ESPNU
  4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ESPN
  4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
Kevin Fitzgerald, Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck		 ESPN
  6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs.  No. 2 Texas A&M
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery		 ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State
Sam Ravech, Brenda VanLengen		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ESPN
  8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA
Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery		 ESPN
  10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck		 ESPN2
Tue, Mar 23 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU
  5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN
  9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
Wed, Mar 24 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU
  5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPNU
  9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ESPN2
Sat, Mar 27 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC
  6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN2
  8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN2
Sun, Mar 28 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN
  9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN
Mon, Mar 29 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN
  9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN
Tue, Mar 30 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN
  9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN
Fri, Apr 2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal ESPN
9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal ESPN
Sun, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN

-30-

Tags
Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp

Kimberly Elchlepp

Back to top button
Close