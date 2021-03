Champ Week Presented by SoFi on ESPN Networks Set to Feature 27 Men’s Conference Championships

Champ Week Presented by SoFi has tipped off across ESPN networks, featuring 27 men’s conference championships through Sunday, March 14. Ahead of the official NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, 22 conference champions will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Tournament. Champ Week will include more than 370 hours of men’s college basketball programming, concluding a memorable season in which ESPN presented an industry-leading 2,400-plus matchups.

Highlights

From the opening tip to the falling confetti, full television coverage of the American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship, New York Life ACC Tournament, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and SEC Tournament

Championship Saturday: day-long conference championship title games on March 13: America East (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2), MEAC (1 p.m., ESPN2), Metro Atlantic (4 p.m., ESPNU), Big 12 (6 p.m., ESPN), SWAC (6 p.m., ESPNU), Mid-American (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), Big Sky (8 p.m., ESPNU), ACC (8:30 p.m., ESPN), Southland (9:30 p.m., ESPN2), Western Athletic (10 p.m., ESPNU), Pac-12 (10:30 p.m., ESPN), Big West (11:30 p.m., ESPN2)

ESPN+ will stream more than 85 Champ Week games from 16 conferences: America East (quarterfinals and semifinals), A10 (First Round) (ASUN (quarterfinals and semifinals), Big South (semifinals), Conference USA (potential preliminary round and first round), Horizon League (first round and quarterfinals), Metro Atlantic (opening round and quarterfinals), Mid-American (quarterfinals), Missouri Valley (opening round and quarterfinals), Ohio Valley (first round), Patriot League (first round and quarterfinals), Summit League (quarterfinals and semifinals), Sun Belt (first round, quarterfinals and semifinals), Southern (opening round and quarterfinals), Southland (first round, second round, third round and semifinals) and Western Athletic (first round, quarterfinals and semifinals)

Alternate viewing experience, with ‘Above the Rim’ feeds available on the ESPN App for the ACC, SEC and Big 12 Tournaments

Trophy presentations at the ACC and SEC Tournaments will be available on the ESPN App; Big 12 and American slated for ESPN+

Conference Networks Coverage

SEC Network : SEC Network is set to finish the 2020-21 regular season with first round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with SEC Now providing live pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament. Details

: SEC Network is set to finish the 2020-21 regular season with first round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with SEC Now providing live pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament. Details ACC Network: ACC Network (ACCN) is set for dedicated coverage of the New York Life ACC Tournament with first round games airing exclusively on the network along with Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, providing expansive surrounding coverage from the first tip to the final buzzer. Details

ACC Network (ACCN) is set for dedicated coverage of the New York Life ACC Tournament with first round games airing exclusively on the network along with Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, providing expansive surrounding coverage from the first tip to the final buzzer. Details Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Highlights of all games throughout the week; trophy presentation for the conference champions will be available following the championship game

Studio

Hosts Kevin Connors and Kevin Negandhi, and analysts Jon Crispin, LaPhonso Ellis, Sean Farnham Seth Greenberg and Danny Manning will discuss the matchups and latest news throughout Champ Week presented by SoFi. Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff will contribute as both hosts and analysts.

The College GameDay Covered by State Farm crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg will also be live from Bristol, Conn., for coverage of all the tournaments, beginning Thursday, March 11. Special editions of the show will air prior to the championship title game on Saturday, March 13 (noon, 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide regular updates to both Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and John Gasaway’s Bubble Watch, while also providing a home for updated brackets for all 31 Division I conference tournaments as results occur. Other features include expert picks predicting champions for all 31 leagues, and Jay Bilas’ 1-68 team rankings for Champ Week. As automatic bids come off the board starting Saturday, March 6, ESPN.com will have readers covered with its “tickets punched” feature, which provides more details on the teams that have won their way into the field.

Champ Week Challenge

For fans who can’t wait for Selection Sunday to pick tournament winners, ESPN offers its Champ Week Challenge, giving fans a chance to earn points and win $5,000 by predicting 20 conference tournament winners beginning this Thursday, March 11, through Selection Sunday. Champ Week Challenge is open and available now.

Selection Sunday – March 14

College Basketball Live presented by Lowe’s begins at noon on ESPN, with Davis, Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg, as day-long programming ahead of the bracket reveal. The show leads into the final two conference championship games on ESPN, with SEC (1 p.m.) and American (3:15 p.m.). Additional details surrounding Selection Sunday will be announced next week.

Additionally, the 16-team bracket for the 2021 National Invitation Tournament will be unveiled on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., on ESPNU. All 16 games are planned to be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Champ Week Presented by SoFi – Men’s Conference Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Wed, Mar 3 8 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

First Round ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

First Round ESPN+ Thu, Mar 4 2 p.m. ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal #1

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty ESPN+ ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament (Jacksonville, Fla.) Quarterfinal #2

North Alabama vs. North Florida ESPN+ 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (St. Louis, Mo.)

Opening Round

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley ESPN+ Big South Men’s Basketball Tournament

Semifinal

Campbell at Radford ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament (Jacksonville, Fla.) Quarterfinal #3

Stetson vs. Bellarmine ESPN+ ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Quarterfinal #4

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Big South Men’s Basketball Tournament

Semifinal

Longwood at Winthrop ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

First Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (St. Louis, Mo.)

Opening Round

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

First Round ESPN+ Fri, Mar 5 Noon Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (St. Louis, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #1 ESPN+ 2 p.m. ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (St. Louis, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #2

Evansville vs. Indiana State ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Opening Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (St. Louis, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #3 ESPN+ Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

First Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Semifinal #2 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

Semifinal #1

John Schriffen, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Opening Round ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (St. Louis, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #4

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State ESPN+ Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

First Round ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

Semifinal #2

John Schriffen, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU Sat, Mar 6 Noon Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #1 ESPN+ NEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Semifinal #1 ESPN3 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. NEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Semifinal #2 ESPN3 America East Men’s Basketball Tournament

Semifinal #1

UMass Lowell at UMBC ESPN+ Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bucknell at Lafayette ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #2 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal

American at Army ESPN+ 4 p.m. America East Men’s Basketball Tournament

Semifinal #2

Hartford at Vermont ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #3 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:45 p.m. Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Evansville, Ind.)

Championship

John Schriffen, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #4 ESPN+ Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Quarterfinal #3 ESPNU 9:45 p.m. Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sun, Mar 7 Midnight West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Quarterfinal #4 ESPN2 Noon Big South Men’s Basketball Tournament

Championship

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi ESPN 2 p.m. ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Championship

Anish Shroff, Jon Sundvold ESPN 5 p.m. Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Semifinal #1

Roy Philpott, Mark Wise ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 6:45 p.m. Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Semifinal #2

Roy Philpott, Mark Wise ESPNU 9 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Semifinal #2 ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ Mon, Mar 8 6:30 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Indianapolis)

Semifinal #2

Jason Benetti, Chris Spatola ESPNU 6:45 p.m. Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)

Championship

Roy Philpott, Mark Wise ESPN Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Championship

Doug Sherman, Tim Welsh ESPN2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Opening Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #1

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN 9:30 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Indianapolis)

Semifinal #2

Jason Benetti, Chris Spatola ESPN2 9:45 p.m. Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Semifinal #2 ESPN+ Tue, Mar 9 Midnight West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #2

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN2 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

First Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACC Network 4:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

First Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACC Network 5 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Opening Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

First Round ESPN3 7 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Indianapolis)

Championship

Jason Benetti, Chris Spatola ESPN or ESPN2 Northeast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament

Championship

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPN or ESPN2 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

First Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Opening Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Frisco, Texas)

Preliminary Round ESPN+ Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Frisco, Texas)

Preliminary Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Championship

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Championship

Kevin Fitzgerald, Dalen Cuff ESPN2 Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Round ESPN3 Wed, Mar 10 Noon New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Second Round, Game 1

Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network 2 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

Quarterfinal ESPN3 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Second Round, Game 2

Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network 5 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Katy, Texas)

First Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Second Round, Game 3

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

First Round, Game 1

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla ESPN or ESPN2 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Frisco, Texas)

First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Frisco, Texas)

First Round ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Second Round, Game 4

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

First Round ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

First Round, Game 2

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla ESPN or ESPN2 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Frisco, Texas)

First Round ESPN+ Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinal ESPN3 10 p.m. Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Round ESPN+ Thu, Mar 11 11 a.m. Mid-American Men’s Basketball Tournament (Cleveland, Ohio)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #1

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN or ESPN2 Noon New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #1

Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

First Round, Game 1

Mike Corey, Mark Adams ESPNU SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Mid-American Men’s Basketball Tournament (Cleveland, Ohio)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas) Quarterfinal #1 ESPN3 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.) Quarterfinal ESPN3 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #2

Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #2

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN or ESPN2 3 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

First Round, Game 2

Mike Corey, Mark Adams ESPNU 4 p.m. Mid-American Men’s Basketball Tournament (Cleveland, Ohio)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas) Quarterfinal #2 ESPN3 6 p.m. Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Katy, Texas) Second Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #3

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #3

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN or ESPN2 Mid-American Men’s Basketball Tournament (Cleveland, Ohio)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

First Round, Game 3

Kevin Brown, Mark Adams, Kris Budden ESPNU SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

First Round ESPN+ Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas) Quarterfinal #3 ESPN3 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Quarterfinal #4

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

Second Round ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

Quarterfinal #4

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN or ESPN2 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Quarterfinal ESPN3 11 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

First Round ESPN+ Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas) Quarterfinal #4 ESPN3 11:30 p.m. Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas) Quarterfinal #4

Dave Pasch, Bill Walton ESPN Fri, Mar 12 Noon SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.) Quarterfinal #1

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Quarterfinal #1

Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden ESPN2 2 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.) Quarterfinal #2

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 3 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Quarterfinal #2

Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden ESPN2 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #1 ESPN3 6 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Semifinal #1

Tiffany Greene, Chris Spatola ESPNEWS Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Katy, Texas)

Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Semifinal #1

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo)

Semifinal #1

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Quarterfinal #3

Mike Corey, Mark Adams, Kris Budden ESPNU SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Quarterfinal #3

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith SEC Network 8 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Semifinal #2

Tiffany Greene, Chris Spatola ESPNEWS 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Semifinal #2

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas ESPN or ESPN2 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Quarterfinal #4

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith SEC Network Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Katy, Texas)

Semifinal #2 ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

Semifinal #2

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN or ESPN2 Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #1

Dave Feldman, Corey Williams ESPN3 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

Semifinal #2 ESPN3 10 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Quarterfinal #4

Mike Corey, Mark Adams, Kris Budden ESPNU 11 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #2 ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #2

Dave Pasch, Bill Walton ESPN Sat, Mar 13 Midnight Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Semifinal #2

Dave Feldman, Corey Williams ESPNU 11 a.m. America East Conference Men’s Basketball Championship

Championship

Roy Philpott, Noah Savage ESPN2 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.) Semifinal #1

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Norfolk, Va.)

Championship

John Schriffen, Cory Alexander ESPN2 3 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.) Semifinal #2

Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Marty Smith ESPN American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Semifinal #1

Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden ESPN2 4 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Championship

Tiffany Greene, Chris Spatola ESPNU 5:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Semifinal #2

Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich ESPN2 6 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

Championship

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe ESPN Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

Championship

Derek Jones, King McClure ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Mid-American Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Cleveland, Ohio)

Championship

Jason Benetti, Jon Crispin ESPN2 8 p.m. Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Boise, Idaho)

Championship

Rich Hollenberg, Malcolm Huckaby ESPNU 8:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Championship

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN 9:30 p.m. Southland Men’s Basketball Tournament (Katy, Texas)

Championship

Matt Schick, Joe Kleine ESPN2 10 p.m. Western Athletic Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Championship

Roxy Bernstein, Adrian Branch ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas) Championship

Dave Pasch, Bill Walton ESPN 11:30 p.m. Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Las Vegas)

Championship

Dave Feldman, Corey Williams ESPN2 Sun, Mar 14 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Championship

Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Marty Smith ESPN 3:15 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

Championship

Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden ESPN

