Clemson Pro Day on Thursday Kicks Off ACC Network’s Coverage of ACC Football Pro Days

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present of several ACC Football Pro Days across the network’s platforms beginning with the conference champion Clemson Tigers on Thursday, March 11.

Jordan Cornette will host Clemson Pro Day (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, ACCN) from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studio joined by his teammates from the The Huddle – Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. ESPN NFL Draft analyst and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy and NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum will also provide insight throughout Thursday’s coverage.

Notable participants include: wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell and Diondre Overton, tight end J.C. Chalk, and running backs Travis Etienne and Adam Choice.

Typical pro day events include: 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle among other position specific drills.

Additionally, ACCN will televise Miami Pro Day on Monday, March 29, while ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry Pitt Pro Day (March 17), Florida State Pro Day (March 22), Virginia Tech Pro Day (March 26), Duke Pro Day (March 29), Louisville Pro Day (March 30) and Wake Forest Pro Day (March 31) through the end of March.

Details surrounding Miami Pro Day and events on ACCNX will be announced in the coming weeks.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.