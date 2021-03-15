Documentary Offers First-Ever Inside Look at Making of the Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club will offer a first-ever look behind the scenes of its operations in a half-hour documentary, The One in November, debuting exclusively on ESPN.

The film premieres on Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and will re-air multiple times in advance of ESPN’s live coverage of the 85th Masters Tournament, which commences April 8. ABC also will air the documentary on Saturday, April 3, at 4 p.m., and it will be available on ESPN+ and Masters.com beginning April 4.

The 2020 edition of the Masters was unprecedented. Postponed to November from its traditional April dates and staged with no patrons for the first time in its history, the Masters overcame numerous new challenges in making the annual, world-class event a reality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film chronicles the days leading into the Tournament, following those on the grounds who are responsible for planning and executing a renowned and unprecedented sporting event. Viewers will see and hear from officials and executives from the organization, who offer a rare glimpse into their roles in preparing for the Masters.

Viewers also will see Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, honor Lee Elder, who was first Black man to compete in the Masters in 1975. Ridley announces Elder’s inclusion as an Honorary Starter at the 2021 Masters and the creation of the Lee Elder Scholarships at Paine College in Augusta. Other storylines include Cameron Champ’s experience as a first-time player in the Tournament, as well as preparations for the traditional Champions Dinner hosted by 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods.

Among those appearing in the film are legendary winners of the Green Jacket, including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Woods, as well as Masters participants Ian Poulter and Gary Woodland and ESPN SportsCenter and golf anchor Scott Van Pelt.

In its 14th year at the Masters, ESPN will televise live play in the first and second rounds of the event on Thursday and Friday, April 8-9, as well as Featured Hole and Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ for all four days of the Tournament.

The film was produced by Augusta National Golf Club in association with Boardwalk Pictures. The One in November air schedule (all times eastern):

Date Time Network

March 16 7 p.m. ESPN 11 p.m. ESPN2 March 19 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 March 21 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 March 29 7 p.m. ESPN2 April 3 4 p.m. ABC April 3 5 p.m. ESPN April 7 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

All airings also will be streaming on the ESPN App

Program will be available on ESPN+ and Masters.com beginning April 4.

Air schedule subject to change.

