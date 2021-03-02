ESPN Announces Multi-Platform Women’s History Month Coverage Powered by espnW

presents: espnW – History in the Making (Mar 16, 8 p.m. ET) is presented in conjunction with a month-long Women’s History Month espnW digital presentation and will be available to stream on demand. A vast and diverse line-up of stories will highlight the voices, achievements and contributions of contemporary sports figures including:

will also regularly join Stephen A., Max and Molly on the show throughout the month.

SC Featured

, the award-winning storytelling brand of

SportsCenter

, will highlight

, the MLB’s youngest certified agent who represents Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher

on Sunday, March 7. ESPN’s

, who in 2015 became the first woman to serve as an analyst for nationally-televised MLB games and in 2020 became the first woman to serve as a national radio World Series game analyst when she joined the MLB on ESPN Radio team, interviews Luba for the feature, which will debut in the 8 a.m. ET edition of

SportsCenter

on ESPN.

Mendoza will also call two MLB Spring Training games during the first week of March.