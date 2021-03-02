espnW
ESPN Announces Multi-Platform Women’s History Month Coverage Powered by espnW
To celebrate Women’s History Month, ESPN will premiere women’s sport-centric content throughout the month across multiple platforms, powered by espnW, anchored around a TV special, SportsCenter presents: espnW – History in the Making. The one-hour primetime special is set to air March 16th on ESPN at 8pm ET and will be hosted by Lisa Salters and Jeremy Schaap. The espnW landing page will also aggregate Women’s History Month content from across the company.
ESPN’s Women’s History Month multi-platform programming includes:
ESPN
- SportsCenter presents: espnW – History in the Making (Mar 16, 8 p.m. ET) is presented in conjunction with a month-long Women’s History Month espnW digital presentation and will be available to stream on demand. A vast and diverse line-up of stories will highlight the voices, achievements and contributions of contemporary sports figures including:
- Sarah Thomas – the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl
- Serena Williams and the path she has forged for Black athletes
- WNBA – how athlete activism is changing the course of history
- Claressa Shields – the champion boxer’s incredible back story
- Sarah Fuller and the story behind her history making kick
- On Mar 3, First Take – ESPN’s popular, morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose – will be joined by two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes ahead of her Featherweight Title Bout against talented striker Megan Anderson at UFC 259, followed on Mar 8 by Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss. The “First Take, Her Take” podcast team of host Charly Arnolt, NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin and commentator/host and Los Angeles Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike will also regularly join Stephen A., Max and Molly on the show throughout the month.
- SC Featured, the award-winning storytelling brand of SportsCenter, will highlight Rachel Luba, the MLB’s youngest certified agent who represents Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, on Sunday, March 7. ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza, who in 2015 became the first woman to serve as an analyst for nationally-televised MLB games and in 2020 became the first woman to serve as a national radio World Series game analyst when she joined the MLB on ESPN Radio team, interviews Luba for the feature, which will debut in the 8 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on ESPN. Mendoza will also call two MLB Spring Training games during the first week of March.
- SEC Network will celebrate International Women’s Day with a special edition of SEC Featured at 9 p.m. on Monday, Mar 8. Hosted by Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter, the episode will highlight stories of women in the conference, including a powerful look back at Sarah Fuller’s historic moment last fall.
espnW Digital Content
- A feature on Claressa Shields, who headlines an all-female pay-per-view boxing showcase on Mar 5 (Shields v Marie-Eve Dicaire). The story by Michael Rothstein addresses questions about sexism in boxing and how women are treated compared to men.
- An “as told to” feature with Jennifer King, assistant running backs coach for the Washington Football team and the first Black woman assistant coach in the NFL.
- An “as told to” feature with Tara VanDerveer, head women’s basketball coach at Stanford University, in which she discusses what it means to have broken Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt’s wins record and her future aspirations.
- A feature on Tyler Wright, two-time world champion surfer, who was the best in the world when she got the flu in 2019. She developed post-viral syndrome—what long-haul COVID-19 patients suffer—and was debilitated. She missed the 2019 season (and Olympic qualification), spent a year in bed, and had to learn how to walk again. Since her return, she’s become one of the first openly gay athletes in the sport, taken a knee for Australian BIPOC who have been murdered by police, and in December, competed under the rainbow flag at the Maui Pro.
- A feature on Toni Breidinger, NASCAR’s first Arab American female driver.
- A special package honoring Breonna Taylor, a year after she was shot to death by police in her own home, including an essay from ESPN reporter Katie Barnes and pieces revisiting the activism Taylor’s untimely death sparked, exploring how her legacy shifted athlete-activism and sharing why we will continue to say her name.
ESPN+/The Undefeated on ESPN+
- In celebration of Women’s History Month, ESPN+ has curated a collection of its most acclaimed series and specials covering women in sports. This includes ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 documentaries, ESPN E:60 features, several ESPN+ Original series, and the ESPN Films and espnW series Nine for IX, featuring documentary films about women in sports directed by Oscar-nominated, Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning female filmmakers.
- 30 for 30: Qualified, Unmatched, Marion Jones Press Pause, Home Court: Jasmine Walker’s Story
- 30 for 30 Shorts: Brave in the Attempt
- Basketball a Love Story: Title IX: Immaculata, The W, The First Lady, Tomboys
- Detail: Daniel Cormier breaking down Amanda Nunes, Diana Taurasi breaking down Klay Thompson
- E:60: Made in Flint: Claressa Shields, Simone Biles, Michelle Waterson: Cage Mom
- ESPN+ Original Series: Why We Fight: Cat Zingano, Alex Morgan: The Equalizer
- Nine for IX: The ‘99ers, Coach, Let Them Wear Towels, No Limits, Pat XO, Venus Vs.,
- Claressa Shields will join SportsNation Mar. 4 to discuss her upcoming title fight, how she’s managing the transition from Olympic and professional boxer to professional MMA fighter, who she’s modeling her style after, and training with Jon Jones.
- As a tribute to the significant contributions of Black women in sports, The Undefeated on ESPN+ will present Black Queens, a collection of stories featuring Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Claressa Shields, Brittney Griner, and more.
- E:60: American, Brittney Griner, Home Court: The Jasmine Walker Story, Made in Flint: Claressa Shields, Simone Biles, Searching for Schuye
- Nine for IX: Coach, Venus Vs.,
- Backstory: Serena V. The Umpire
- The Undefeated Originals: Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete, Queen Vee, The Undefeated In-Depth: Serena with Common
- On Mar 29, The Undefeated on ESPN+ will also present A Love Letter to Black Women, the latest show from the collaboration exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture.
The Undefeated
- A severe concussion in high school derailed Melanie Page’s hoops career but redirected her path to film. Now, the 27-year-old is starting a new chapter in her career as a filmmaker and writer with her first documentary series, Can’t Retire From This, underway and projected to be released later this fall.
- A feature on Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, who experienced loss when her cousin was killed by police. That moment gave her the strength to reach out to Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and find a way to impact change.
- How Black women in creative and design are taking over the sneaker industry.
ESPN Deportes
- Throughout Women’s History Month, ESPN Deportes and ESPN in Latin America will present “In Her Shoes” a series of video features celebrating the accomplishments of Latinas in the world of sports.
- ESPNdeportes.com, ESPN’s Spanish-language digital destination, will present a collection of stories highlighting the impact women have had in sports, with videos and stories curated on a landing page.
ESPN Radio
- Throughout March, ESPN Radio will be celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting women who had the greatest impact on a variety of ESPN hosts in their personal and professional lives. The videos – which will debut on “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” and will be featured across all of ESPN Radio and ESPN+ simulcasts – will include personal tributes to mentors, family members, teammates, coaches, colleagues and many more.
ESPN Podcasts
- From LaChina Robinson’s “Around the Rim” podcast, which covers the hottest topics in women’s basketball, comes “Around the Rim Presents ‘I’m Speaking’ with LaChina Robinson,” an interview series focusing on Black women across sports, entertainment and culture who are refusing to be silent right now and who want real change. The first episode, premiering Mar 2, features a conversation with Robinson, Bozoma Saint John, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, and Natasha Cloud, WNBA player and activist.
- On “First Take, Her Take,” hosts Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike will be joined by Robin Roberts (Mar 9).
- Season 5 of “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” premieres on Mar 10. Guests for this season include two-time Olympic medalist Cat Osterman and two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Abby Wambach.
- On “That’s What She Said,” Sarah Spain will be joined by NFL analyst Lesley Visser (Mar 2), National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird (Mar 8), chef Kristen Kish (Mar 16), Kathryn Budig (Mar 23), and transgender advocate and triathlete Chris Mosier (Mar 30).
*Dates above are subject to change.
-30-