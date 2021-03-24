ESPN Digital Celebrates Three Years as the No. 1 U.S. Sports Property, Logs Best February on Record

To share: https://bit.ly/3vTtL9P

Driven by championship events like Super Bowl LV, Australian Open, three UFC Fight Nights and UFC 258, ESPN Digital logged its best February on record with 93.7 million unique visitors, up +6% year-over-year (source: Comscore). The month marks three consecutive years for ESPN Digital as the No. 1 U.S. sports category property, an incredible feat in a highly competitive landscape. The month also attracted 4.5 billion total minutes spent, up +1% year-over-year.

Specifically, the ESPN App maintained its leadership position as the No. 1 U.S. mobile sports app with 19.0 million unique visitors, larger than the next six competitive apps combined, and 1.4 billion total minutes, equivalent to the total minutes of the next eight competitive apps combined. Downloads to the app were also up +11% YOY.

February marked the sixth straight month for ESPN Social as the No. 1 sports media publisher for engagement with 339.3 million total actions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (source: Shareablee). Additionally, the @espn TikTok account added 10 million followers in the past year alone – up +263% YOY, the highest among sports media brands, and second only to Netflix among all brands during that time.

Hoop Streams also attracted 7 million viewers across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App in February. The debut of Countdown to GameDay for the college basketball season also averaged 402,000 viewers per week during the month.

-30-