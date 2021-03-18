ESPN+ Exclusive – Top Four Premier League Teams in FA Cup Quarterfinal Matches Saturday and Sunday

Top four Premier League teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea – in action on ESPN+

Marquee matches: No. 7 Everton vs. No. 1 Manchester City on Saturday; No. 3 Leicester City vs. No. 2 Manchester United on Sunday

ESPN+ exclusive presentation of 2020-21 Emirates FA Cup will continue with doubleheader quarterfinal round matches on Saturday and Sunday. The top matchup in this round is between current top-four Premier League teams – Leicester City (No. 3) vs. Manchester United (No. 2) – on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET, from Leicester City’s King Power Stadium. All four matches will stream live in English and Spanish.

Commentators: Jon Champion and Craig Burley will provide English-language commentary for Everton vs. Manchester City on Saturday at 1:15 p.m., with Miguel Simon and Francisco Canepa calling the match in Spanish. On Sunday, Champion will pair with Taylor Twellman on Leicester City vs. Manchester United at 12:45 p.m., while Spanish-language commentary will feature German Sosa and Canepa.

2020-21 FA Cup Quarterfinals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Mar 20 8 a.m. A.F.C. Bournemouth vs. Southampton F.C. ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester City English: Jon Champion and Craig Burley Spanish: Miguel Simon and Francisco Canepa ESPN+ .Sun, Mar 21 9:25 a.m. Chelsea vs. Sheffield United ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Leicester City vs. Manchester United English: Champion and Taylor Twellman Spanish: German Sosa and Canepa ESPN+

Surround Content:

ESPN FC, the daily soccer news, highlight and analysis program available exclusively on ESPN+, will provide extensive coverage of the FA Cup quarterfinal round with previews of the matchups on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday at 5:45 p.m., a special edition of the program, hosted by Dan Thomas and analysts Craig Burley , Frank Leboeuf and Nedum Onuoha , will recap all the FA Cup matches from the weekend.

and analysts , and , will recap all the FA Cup matches from the weekend. In addition to live matches, ESPN+ will feature FA Cup programs including FA Cup Quarterfinal Round Preview Show and the FA Cup Quarterfinal Round Highlight Show (after Monday). ESPN+ will stream the FA Cup Semifinal Draw live on Sunday, March 21.

ESPN.com/soccer will continue its coverage of the 2020-21 FA Cup with quarterfinal round content from correspondents Mark Ogden covering Everton vs. Manchester City, and Rob Dawson reporting from Leicester City vs. Manchester United, as well as features, previews and post-match coverage.

2020-21 FA Cup quarterfinal round highlights:

Bournemouth vs Southampton – Southampton features Scotland national team forward Che Adams , former England international Theo Wolcott , and Japanese national team forward Takumi Minamino , on loan from Liverpool FC. This is the only match in the quarterfinals with non-Premier League team Bournemouth, in a matchup of two England South Coast teams, separated by only 30 miles.

– Southampton features Scotland national team forward , former England international , and Japanese national team forward , on loan from Liverpool FC. This is the only match in the quarterfinals with non-Premier League team Bournemouth, in a matchup of two England South Coast teams, separated by only 30 miles. Everton vs. Manchester City – The meeting of two legendary soccer managers, Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola . Manchester City, the six-time FA Cup winners and runaway favorites for the Premier League title, features a collection of stars who play for their respective national teams, including goalkeeper Zack Steffen (USA), Raheem Sterling (England), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), ĺlkay Gündoǧan (Germany), and more. A retooled Everton, under Ancelotti, has James Rodriguez (Colombia), Richarlison (Brazil), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England), Gylfi Sigurðsson (Iceland), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria), and others.

– The meeting of two legendary soccer managers, Everton’s Manchester City’s . Manchester City, the six-time FA Cup winners and runaway favorites for the Premier League title, features a collection of stars who play for their respective national teams, including goalkeeper (USA), (England), (Belgium), (Germany), and more. A retooled Everton, under Ancelotti, has (Colombia), (Brazil), (England), (Iceland), (Nigeria), and others. Chelsea vs Sheffield United – New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is riding a 13-game unbeaten streak into the 2020-21 FA Cup quarterfinals, and a campaign to be the first German coach to win the FA Cup. Chelsea, with players such as Christian Pulisic (USA), Mason Mount (England), Antonio Rüdiger (Germany), N’Golo Kanté (France), is chasing its ninth FA Cup title. Sheffield United has won the competition four times; last in 1925.

– New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is riding a 13-game unbeaten streak into the 2020-21 FA Cup quarterfinals, and a campaign to be the first German coach to win the FA Cup. Chelsea, with players such as (USA), (England), (Germany), (France), is chasing its ninth FA Cup title. Sheffield United has won the competition four times; last in 1925. Leicester City vs Manchester United – Host Leicester City is seeking its first FA Cup title led by manager Brendan Rodgers and players such as Jamie Vardy and James Maddison (England), goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), and Dennis Praet (Belgium). Manchester United is the second most-successful club in the competition with 12 FA Cup titles, and an equally formidable roster: Marcus Rashford (England), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial (France), and Daniel James (Wales). The manager is Ole Gunnar Solskjær, a Manchester United legend.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie, and more), Golf (coverage from PGA Tour, The Masters and PGA Championship), Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows (including ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, Peyton’s Places, Stephen A’s World, SportsNation, The Fantasy Show, Why Not Us, America’s Caddie, Detail, ESPN FC, Bettor Days, Our Time, The Ultimate Fighter, Dana White’s Contender Series, and many more), plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $18.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

