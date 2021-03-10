ESPN+ on Hulu Launches

Eligible Hulu subscribers can add ESPN+ for $5.99 per month

Adds thousands of live sports events, shows and documentaries to programming available through Hulu

Nearly 60% of Hulu subscribers identify as sports fans

Starting today, sports fans can sign up for ESPN+ and view thousands of live sports events, original shows and award-winning documentaries directly on Hulu. With nearly 60% of all Hulu subscribers identifying as sports fans, ESPN+ on Hulu gives fans even more choice and flexibility in how they get and watch sports.

For $5.99/month (or through The Disney Bundle) eligible subscribers with access to Hulu’s on-demand streaming library can enjoy ESPN+ on Hulu. Subscribers to The Disney Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu) will automatically have access to ESPN+ content integrated into their Hulu experience, starting today.

Additionally, by this summer Hulu subscribers will also be able to purchase and watch ESPN+ pay-per-view events via ESPN+ on Hulu — including exclusive UFC PPV events.*

ESPN+ programming includes exclusive UFC events, NHL, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie, and more), Golf (coverage from the PGA Tour, Players Championship, The Masters and PGA Championship), MLB, Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, and more.

Fans on Hulu will also be able to watch exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows including: Peyton’s Places, Stephen A’s World, SportsNation, The Fantasy Show, Why Not Us, Futbol Americas, America’s Caddie, Detail, ESPN FC, Bettor Days, Our Time, The Ultimate Fighter, Dana White’s Contender Series, and many more – plus they’ll have exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

ESPN+ programming will seamlessly integrated and available alongside Hulu’s award-winning Originals, incredible library of past and current shows, plus new and classic movies.

-XXX-

* ESPN+ PPV events have an additional cost