ESPN Radio to Broadcast its 25th NBA All-Star Game Tonight

• Audio Coverage of 70th NBA All-Star Includes Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge

1 day ago
Charlotte, NC - August 17, 2015 - Ballantyne Hotel: Portrait of Marc Kestecher (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
  • ESPN Digital Platforms to Feature Reactions, Historic Compilations

ESPN Radio will broadcast its 25th NBA All-Star Game tonight, Sunday, March 7, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher will describe the action with analyst Jon Barry on site. The 70th NBA All-Star Game will feature teams led by LeBron James and Kevin Durant at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The full All-Star lineups are available here at ESPN.com.

ESPN’s expansive audio coverage will include national radio broadcasts of the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk at halftime of the All-Star Game. Host Kevin Winter and analyst P.J. Carlesimo will anchor pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage from Bristol. The audio coverage from every All-Star event will stream via the ESPN App.

The NBA section of ESPN.com will feature dedicated content around the All-Star Game and festivities, including a compilation of the most iconic dunkers for every franchise ahead of the Slam Dunk contest. ESPN Senior Writer Kevin Pelton will grade every All-Star event, providing instant reaction to the skills competitions and game.

ESPN’s social media platforms including @ESPN, @SportsCenter and @ESPNNBA will be posting content throughout the event, including video and reaction to the best moments from each event. Additionally, @ESPN will look back at throwback All-Star jerseys and share a remix of the fan-favorite All-Star baby lineups.

ESPN media contact: Ben Cafardo at [email protected]

Ben Cafardo

I lead communications strategy and execution for ESPN’s NBA, MLB, FIBA and Little League World Series properties. I’m also a proud consumer of all things ESPN.
