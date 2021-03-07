ESPN Radio to Broadcast its 25th NBA All-Star Game Tonight

ESPN Digital Platforms to Feature Reactions, Historic Compilations

ESPN Radio will broadcast its 25th NBA All-Star Game tonight, Sunday, March 7, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher will describe the action with analyst Jon Barry on site. The 70th NBA All-Star Game will feature teams led by LeBron James and Kevin Durant at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The full All-Star lineups are available here at ESPN.com.

ESPN’s expansive audio coverage will include national radio broadcasts of the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk at halftime of the All-Star Game. Host Kevin Winter and analyst P.J. Carlesimo will anchor pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage from Bristol. The audio coverage from every All-Star event will stream via the ESPN App.

The NBA section of ESPN.com will feature dedicated content around the All-Star Game and festivities, including a compilation of the most iconic dunkers for every franchise ahead of the Slam Dunk contest. ESPN Senior Writer Kevin Pelton will grade every All-Star event, providing instant reaction to the skills competitions and game.

ESPN’s social media platforms including @ESPN, @SportsCenter and @ESPNNBA will be posting content throughout the event, including video and reaction to the best moments from each event. Additionally, @ESPN will look back at throwback All-Star jerseys and share a remix of the fan-favorite All-Star baby lineups.

