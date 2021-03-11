ESPN Re-Signs Major League Baseball National Reporter Marly Rivera to Multi-Year Extension

ESPN has re-signed MLB National Reporter Marly Rivera to a multi-year extension. Rivera, who has been with ESPN since 2011, will serve as a reporter on ESPN’s national weeknight MLB game telecasts and studio programming such as SportsCenter. She will also be a regular contributor to various ESPN Radio shows, podcasts and digital platforms, and remain part of ESPN’s international programming.

“I am grateful to ESPN, and particularly to Norby Williamson, Jill Frederickson and Freddy Rolón, for all of their support through the years, and for providing such an important platform to show my strengths as a reporter,” Rivera said. “I very much look forward to expanding my role and visibility within the company, and continuing to grow bilingual baseball coverage across all ESPN platforms.”

Known for her extensive connections and outstanding access to players and teams, Rivera has provided in-depth coverage of all major sports in New York for close to two decades, with a focus on Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees. Most recently, Rivera has been a key reporter throughout ESPN’s 2021 spring training coverage. She also has covered a variety of cornerstone MLB events including the historic 2016 exhibition game in Havana, Cuba and the 2015 “Roberto Clemente Day.” In 2018, Rivera was a field reporter for ESPN Wednesday Night Baseball game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in her hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. She also contributed to ESPN’s 2019 Home Run Derby coverage.

-30-