ESPN Set to Televise 83rd Annual National Invitational Tournament, Featuring 16 Teams

Event to be Played in Texas: Comerica Center in Frisco, and UNT Coliseum in Denton

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 17-20), quarterfinals (March 25), semifinals (March 27) and championship (March 28) set to air on ESPN or ESPN2. First round games and quarterfinals will originate from Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, and UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas, with the remainder of the tournament taking place at Comerica Center.

NIT action begins Wednesday, March 17, with a doubleheader on ESPN2 as No. 2-seed Richmond faces No. 3 Toledo at 7 p.m. ET, followed by No. 3 Western Kentucky, led by potential first round NBA Draft pick Charles Bassey, playing No. 2 Saint Mary’s. Penny Hardaway and No. 1 Memphis will face No. 4 Dayton on Saturday, March 20 at noon. A full schedule of first round matchups is available below.

The semifinals will be held Saturday, March 27, at noon and 3 p.m., on ESPN, followed by the championship on Sunday, March 28, at noon on ESPN. This year, a third place game has been added, and will also be played on Sunday, March 28 at 3 p.m. on ESPN. The commentator crew of John Schriffen and Fran Fraschilla will call a number of early round games, before calling the semifinals, championship and third place game.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App.

The complete 16-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 14. The full bracket is available here.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network
Wed, Mar 17 7 p.m. Toledo vs. Richmond
Dave Feldman, King McClure		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
Thu, Mar 18 7 p.m. NC State vs. Davidson
Derek Jones, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
  9 p.m. SMU vs. Boise State
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
Fri, Mar 19 7 p.m. Buffalo vs. Colorado State
Dave Feldman, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Louisiana Tech vs. Ole Miss
Wes Durham, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
Sat, Mar 20 Noon Dayton vs. Memphis
Derek Jones, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
5 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Saint Louis
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
Thu, Mar 25 6 p.m. Quarterfinal #1
Derek Jones, Cory Alexander		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Quarterfinal #2
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
  9 p.m. Quarterfinal #3
Derek Jones, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
  10 p.m. Quarterfinal #4
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
Sat, Mar 27 Noon Semifinal #1
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
  3 p.m. Semifinal #2
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
Sun, Mar 28 Noon Championship
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
  3 p.m. Third Place Game
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN

