ESPN to Debut Documentary Series GOATs: The Greatest of All Time Exploring Athletes Through Lens of Award-Winning Photographer Walter Iooss March 7

ESPN will debut the three-part documentary series GOATs: The Greatest of All Time on Sunday, March 7 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET. Directed by Kevin Kaufman (Gotti: Godfather and Son, The Perfect Murder, Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery with Susan Sarandon). The series celebrates the greatest athletes of all time through the extraordinary work of America’s most iconic sports photographer Walter Iooss, from his days as a prodigy at age 17 photographing Roger Maris’s 61st home run to his photographing every Super Bowl – this year’s 55th and counting. Trailer: https://youtu.be/lB3WFadeP8M

Throughout his career spanning five and a half decades, Iooss has captured the greatest moments in baseball, football, basketball, golf, tennis, the Olympics and boxing and has collaborated on photo books with Michael Jordan, Ken Griffey, Jr., Arnold Palmer, Wayne Gretzky, Joe Montana, among others. The series features exclusive interviews with some of the world’s greatest athletes, including Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, Joe Namath, Chris Evert, Ken Griffey, Jr., Jack Nicklaus, Caroline Wozniacki, and Kelly Slater, up close and extremely personal.

Kevin Kaufman, director and executive producer of GOATs: The Greatest of All Time, said: “It’s an honor to celebrate, over three hours, the career of my longtime friend which will never be rivaled because a journey like his – with access to the greatest athletes in the world over 60 years – is inconceivable. It will never happen again, period. The love and admiration these athletes felt for Walter allowed me to start the conversation with their guards down. So these GOATs revealed themselves like never before.”

The series is produced by Kaufman Films in association with Transform Films & Royal Ventures Studios. Kevin Kaufman serves as director and executive producer for Kaufman Films. Executive Producers also include Beth Fraikorn for Transform Films and Joseph DiMuro for Royal Ventures Studios.

GOATs: The Greatest of All Time will also air on ABC Sunday, March 14 from 2 – 5 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on demand after its premiere.

